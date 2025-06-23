New Options for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP holders: Explore Blockchain Cloud Mining

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/23 18:50
Threshold
T$0.01603+0.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.06009-0.46%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10028-0.35%
XRP
XRP$2.8212+0.17%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08088-2.11%

In today’s rapidly developing digital economy, “mining” is no longer the exclusive domain of geeks and technical players. With the popularization of blockchain technology and the breakthrough of cloud computing capabilities, cloud mining is quietly changing the way global users participate in the cryptocurrency market with the advantages of “no equipment required, remote operation, and automatic income”.

Today, from individual investors to small and medium-sized enterprises, more and more users are easily participating in the production and management of mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin through blockchain cloud mining, a low-threshold and high-security path. This digital gold rush is being redefined by the two key words “simple” and “safe”.

The so-called cloud mining refers to renting computing power resources from remote data centers, and the platform completes the mining process on behalf of users, and users receive daily output currency dividends in the form of contracts. You don’t need to buy expensive mining machines or bear high electricity bills. Just choose a suitable computing power package on the platform to automatically start mining and enjoy daily income.

Blockchain Cloud Mining Platform Core Advantages

Sign up and get a bonus

New users can get an exclusive bonus worth $12 upon registration, which can be used for the daily sign-in mining function, easily producing a $0.6 system reward every day, and start the cloud mining journey at zero cost.

Legal compliance guarantee

The platform is officially authorized and regulated by British financial institutions, operates legally and compliantly, and provides users with a reliable blockchain cloud mining environment.

Military-grade security system

Adopting high-intensity encryption technology and multi-signature wallet mechanism, it fully guarantees the security of user data and assets, and the protection level is comparable to military standards.

Transparent operation mechanism

The entire platform interface is simple and intuitive, the mining process is displayed in real time, the contract details are clear, the income records can be checked, the payment process is open and transparent, and hidden fees are eliminated.

Flexible mining plan

Provide a variety of customized mining contracts, covering different needs and risk preferences, suitable for crypto novices to senior miners, helping every user to efficiently manage digital assets.

Green energy driven

All mining infrastructure is deployed in areas that use 100% renewable energy, practicing the concept of sustainable development and creating an environmentally friendly and safe blockchain ecosystem.

Technology-driven revenue automation

Based on the underlying architecture provided by blockchaincloudmining.com, the platform has built a unique consensus mechanism and computing power scheduling system, supporting users to customize computing power strategies through a visual interface. The system automatically settles revenue every day and quickly distributes it to user wallets, realizing the true meaning of “easy mining, automatic income”.

You can see a complete list of the new stable income contracts here.

How Blockchain Cloud Mining Works

After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits. (The platform has launched a series of stable income contracts. For more contracts, please visit the official website.)

BlockchainCloudMining is a world-leading blockchain mining service platform headquartered in the UK with a legal registration certificate and financial regulatory qualifications.

Since its establishment in 2018, it has been committed to bringing efficient and transparent cloud mining services to global investors, with users in more than 190 countries.

Visit the official website to start your new mining journey and let your daily income create more possibilities for you.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

The post Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: An investment in “virtual dollars” led to a legal case dismissal. Court: overseas investments are unprotected by Chinese law. No market impact on major cryptocurrencies observed. The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu, China, dismissed a suit over a failed investment in “virtual US dollars” after an overseas platform’s abrupt collapse, impacting investor Zhou Ming. Highlighting legal unprotection for overseas investments, this reinforces China’s stance against non-registered crypto activities, cautioning investors on risk exposure beyond regulated platforms. Wuxi Court’s Ruling Underscores China’s Stance on Overseas Risks “Investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor.” — Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court, Judicial Decision Maker, source The dismissal emphasizes the longstanding position of Chinese courts on investment risks undertaken abroad. The absence of legal safeguard for such activities reflects ongoing judicial interpretation aligning with national policy, reiterating the central government’s standing on limits to protection offered for foreign financial engagements. Community reactions remain mild, overshadowed by broader international concerns over the regulatory environment within China, given the nature of cryptocurrency associations and speculative endeavors. China’s Crypto Regulations and Market Observations Did you know? In a 2025 Fujian case, a similar legal stance was enacted, underscoring the restrictions on unprotected overseas crypto investments within China’s judiciary system. Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $518.70 billion and trades at $4,297.26. It dominates 13.60% of the market with a 24-hour trading volume reflecting a decrease. Notably, ETH experienced a 72.74% increase over 90 days. CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis indicates potential regulatory tightening following such court decisions. The stance from China’s judiciary suggests a continued monitoring of overseas trades to align legal approaches with existing monetary…
Capverse
CAP$0.11526-0.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+8.57%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000769+0.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:14
Share
Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

The post Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When investors look to buy crypto today, meme tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) often dominate conversation for their cultural flair and historic pop. But analysts are singling out Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced under $0.05, as a more strategic choice. Here’s why the fundamentals back that call. SHIB and PEPE: Culture-Rich, Growth-Limited Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at around $0.0000123 USD, with a huge circulating supply near 589 trillion tokens. Its ecosystem includes ShibaSwap and the emerging Shibarium Layer-2, reflecting a broader, community-driven narrative. Still, such a massive supply means even small price gains translate into modest returns. Pepe (PEPE) trades near $0.0000099 USD, making it another accessible meme coin with strong cultural momentum. Despite viral demand, PEPE lacks protocol-level innovation, relying instead on social trends, which may not sustain long-term growth. Both have undeniable meme coin status. But for investors aiming for growth grounded in structural design and not just token mash-ups, there’s another player in focus. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi protocol that unites lenders, borrowers, and liquidators within a single ecosystem. A key driver of its long-term value is the buy-and-redistribute mechanism, where a portion of platform fees is used to repurchase MUTM on the open market and redistribute tokens to users staking mtTokens in the safety module. This approach sustains consistent buying pressure while rewarding active participants, reinforcing organic upward momentum. The project also stands out by launching its beta version alongside the token listing, ensuring the platform is live and functional from day one. This immediate usability increases the likelihood of listings on top-tier exchanges, boosting liquidity and exposure in ways that meme coins rarely achieve. Mutuum Finance further builds credibility with a completed CertiK audit, earning a 95/100 score that validates its smart contracts and reinforces investor…
NEAR
NEAR$2.437+1.66%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237+0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023-0.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:01
Share
Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Institutional investors are often the first to rotate into opportunities before retail catches on. In 2025, analysts are tracking a […] The post Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early appeared first on Coindoo.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005339-5.53%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/07 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Surpasses $200 Million on Ethereum

WLFI Growth Manager: There is a high probability that CEX users are transferring WLFI to sell. Although there is no evidence, we are investigating.