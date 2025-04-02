Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

By: PANews
2025/04/02 15:38
Threshold
T$0.01604+0.25%
SUI
SUI$3.3657-0.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-0.22%
Salamanca
DON$0.000428+0.70%
MAY
MAY$0.04109-1.39%

Author: Anatoli Kopadze

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Missed the Walrus? No problem.

These 5 SUI airdrops may be more worth participating in.

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

1. SuiPlay

Introduction

  • SuiPlay, backed by the strong technical support of the PLAYTRON innovation team, is redefining the portable gaming experience based on the PSP architecture.
  • Designed for modern gamers, SuiPlay combines retro nostalgia with cutting-edge technology to provide a seamless and immersive gaming experience.
  • SuiPlay has confirmed that it will carry out 6 rounds of airdrop activities, and more benefits will be unlocked soon. The latest news shows that the project owner 7K Smart Trading has announced that it will open an exclusive airdrop channel for all pre-order users.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Login website: suiplay0x1.com
  • Click "Book Now"
  • Login with Playtron
  • Then buy

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

2. SuiLend

Introduction

  • SuiLend protocol is a new generation decentralized lending platform built on the Sui blockchain.
  • The protocol takes efficiency, security and inclusiveness as its core concepts, empowering users through seamless lending services to help them unleash their maximum profit potential.
  • Whether providing liquidity or obtaining instant loans, SuiLend provides a smooth, trustless and transparent experience, making decentralized finance within reach.

How to get access to potential airdrops?

  • Visit the website: suilend.fi
  • Connect your wallet
  • Exchange/borrow
  • Go to the Points section to see how many points you have.

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

AftermathFi

Introduction

  • AftermathFi is a cutting-edge DeFi platform based on the Sui blockchain, providing innovative financial tools for traders, liquidity providers, and DeFi enthusiasts.
  • The platform focuses on efficiency, transparency and security, empowering users through seamless transactions, lending and income opportunities, and creating a new decentralized financial experience.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Currently, the only way to obtain airdrops is by holding the project's NFT
  • Visit the official website: https://aftermath.finance
  • Staking SUI Tokens
  • Click "Start Trading"
  • Carry out operations such as exchange/regular fixed amount investment/liquidity pool/limit order trading, etc.

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

4. Kai Finance

Introduction

  • Kai Finance is a new generation DeFi platform built on the Sui blockchain, providing seamless financial solutions for lending, staking and yield generation.
  • The platform takes into account the needs of both DeFi novices and veteran users, integrating security, efficiency and innovation, aiming to fully unleash the potential of crypto assets.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Visit the official website: https://kai.finance
  • Connect digital wallet
  • Enter the "Vault" section
  • Select any vault
  • Deposit assets

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

5. Magma Finance

Introduction

  • Magma Finance is a powerful DeFi platform built on the Sui blockchain, designed to provide seamless trading, lending and yield-earning opportunities.
  • The platform focuses on security, speed and innovation, enabling users to maximize their financial potential in a decentralized ecosystem.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Visit: https://magmafinance.io
  • Click “Launch App”
  • Connect your wallet
  • Exchange tokens in the "Swap" section
  • And provide liquidity in the "Pool"

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

The post Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: An investment in “virtual dollars” led to a legal case dismissal. Court: overseas investments are unprotected by Chinese law. No market impact on major cryptocurrencies observed. The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu, China, dismissed a suit over a failed investment in “virtual US dollars” after an overseas platform’s abrupt collapse, impacting investor Zhou Ming. Highlighting legal unprotection for overseas investments, this reinforces China’s stance against non-registered crypto activities, cautioning investors on risk exposure beyond regulated platforms. Wuxi Court’s Ruling Underscores China’s Stance on Overseas Risks “Investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor.” — Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court, Judicial Decision Maker, source The dismissal emphasizes the longstanding position of Chinese courts on investment risks undertaken abroad. The absence of legal safeguard for such activities reflects ongoing judicial interpretation aligning with national policy, reiterating the central government’s standing on limits to protection offered for foreign financial engagements. Community reactions remain mild, overshadowed by broader international concerns over the regulatory environment within China, given the nature of cryptocurrency associations and speculative endeavors. China’s Crypto Regulations and Market Observations Did you know? In a 2025 Fujian case, a similar legal stance was enacted, underscoring the restrictions on unprotected overseas crypto investments within China’s judiciary system. Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $518.70 billion and trades at $4,297.26. It dominates 13.60% of the market with a 24-hour trading volume reflecting a decrease. Notably, ETH experienced a 72.74% increase over 90 days. CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis indicates potential regulatory tightening following such court decisions. The stance from China’s judiciary suggests a continued monitoring of overseas trades to align legal approaches with existing monetary…
Capverse
CAP$0.11528-0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018152+8.51%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000768+0.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:14
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.09+0.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,479.07-0.35%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

The post Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When investors look to buy crypto today, meme tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) often dominate conversation for their cultural flair and historic pop. But analysts are singling out Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced under $0.05, as a more strategic choice. Here’s why the fundamentals back that call. SHIB and PEPE: Culture-Rich, Growth-Limited Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at around $0.0000123 USD, with a huge circulating supply near 589 trillion tokens. Its ecosystem includes ShibaSwap and the emerging Shibarium Layer-2, reflecting a broader, community-driven narrative. Still, such a massive supply means even small price gains translate into modest returns. Pepe (PEPE) trades near $0.0000099 USD, making it another accessible meme coin with strong cultural momentum. Despite viral demand, PEPE lacks protocol-level innovation, relying instead on social trends, which may not sustain long-term growth. Both have undeniable meme coin status. But for investors aiming for growth grounded in structural design and not just token mash-ups, there’s another player in focus. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi protocol that unites lenders, borrowers, and liquidators within a single ecosystem. A key driver of its long-term value is the buy-and-redistribute mechanism, where a portion of platform fees is used to repurchase MUTM on the open market and redistribute tokens to users staking mtTokens in the safety module. This approach sustains consistent buying pressure while rewarding active participants, reinforcing organic upward momentum. The project also stands out by launching its beta version alongside the token listing, ensuring the platform is live and functional from day one. This immediate usability increases the likelihood of listings on top-tier exchanges, boosting liquidity and exposure in ways that meme coins rarely achieve. Mutuum Finance further builds credibility with a completed CertiK audit, earning a 95/100 score that validates its smart contracts and reinforces investor…
NEAR
NEAR$2.435+1.75%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001236+0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09982-0.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:01
Share

Trending News

More

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting