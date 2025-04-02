Circle's IPO attempt is met with doubts: valuation almost halved, a desperate attempt to monetize under pressure from profits?

By: PANews
2025/04/02 16:33
Union
U$0,01176-1,58%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0020218-0,64%
MetYa
MET$0,2374+0,08%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After years of unsuccessful preparations for an IPO, Circle, the issuer of the stablecoin USDC, recently submitted an application to the US SEC to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. However, the valuation has been nearly halved, the revenue is highly dependent on US debt, and the high commission has eroded profits, which has also caused the market to question Circle's business prospects.

Valuation almost halved, equity sold to Coinbase in exchange for full USDC issuance rights

Circle's IPO attempt is met with doubts: valuation almost halved, a desperate attempt to monetize under pressure from profits?

The day before the U.S. House of Representatives plans to amend and vote on the stablecoin regulatory bill GENIUS Act, the U.S. SEC website document shows that Circle submitted an S-1 document to the SEC, intending to conduct an initial public offering with the stock code "CRCL" and apply for listing on the New York Stock Exchange. At the same time, Circle has hired JPMorgan Chase and Citibank to assist in its IPO. These two institutions were also members of the financial advisory team for Coinbase IPO.

However, Circle did not disclose in detail the specific number of shares issued and the target price range in this prospectus. But Circle's valuation has changed several times with the market environment and its own scale, from US$4.5 billion in the SPAC merger transaction in 2021, to US$9 billion after the revision of the merger agreement in 2022, and then to a secondary market transaction valuation of approximately US$5 billion in 2024. According to Forbes, in this traditional IPO plan, Circle's target valuation is between US$4 billion and US$5 billion, which has shrunk by nearly half from its peak.

Circle has completely controlled the issuance rights of USDC before the IPO. According to The Block, Circle acquired the remaining 50% of Centre Consortium's equity, which was previously held by Coinbase, for $210 million in stock in 2023. Centre Consortium is a joint venture responsible for issuing USDC stablecoins, jointly established by Coinbase and Circle in 2018.

Circle disclosed in the "Major Transactions" section of the prospectus that "In August 2023, at the same time as the signing of the cooperation agreement, we acquired the remaining 50% equity of Centre Consortium LLC from Coinbase." The transaction consideration was paid with approximately 8.4 million shares of Circle common stock (a total of US$209.9 million at fair value). After the acquisition, Centre became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Circle and was dissolved in December 2023, with its net assets transferred to another wholly-owned subsidiary of Circle. Coinbase also disclosed that it obtained Circle equity through an agreement grant rather than a cash purchase. This also means that Circle uses company shares in exchange for full control of USDC, and this transaction will not directly affect Circle's cash flow.

In fact, Circle had already begun preparing for its IPO as early as 2021, and had reached a merger agreement with SPAC company Concord Acquisition, planning to go public through the SPAC route, but the transaction was postponed due to failure to obtain SEC approval, and was eventually terminated at the end of 2022. In January 2024, Circle again revealed that it had secretly submitted an IPO application and stated that it would proceed after the SEC completed the review process.

Compared with previous attempts, the background of this application has changed significantly: the scale of the stablecoin market has achieved a qualitative leap, with strong growth momentum, and the influence of stablecoins including USDC in global finance continues to increase; at the same time, the United States has a positive attitude towards compliant stablecoins, creating more room for the development of the stablecoin track, including giants such as JPMorgan Chase, PayPal, Visa, Fidelity and Ripple are all laying out stablecoins, and the Trump family project WLFI also plans to promote stablecoins. At the same time, as the US crypto regulatory policy becomes clearer, crypto companies such as Kraken, eToro, Gemini and CoreWeave are seeking IPOs.

Revenue is highly dependent on US debt, and Coinbase's high commissions eat up profits

However, Circle's IPO prospects are facing multiple questions, and its core business model and profitability have sparked heated discussions in the market.

Circle's IPO attempt is met with doubts: valuation almost halved, a desperate attempt to monetize under pressure from profits?

First, Circle's revenue is highly dependent on U.S. Treasury yields, and this model is in jeopardy under the expectation of the Fed's interest rate cut. According to the IPO documents, Circle's total revenue in 2024 is US$1.676 billion, and the revenue growth mainly comes from reserve income, that is, the interest income generated by USDC reserves, accounting for more than 99% of the total revenue, and this part of the interest income mainly comes from U.S. Treasury bonds. In a sense, Circle's revenue model is like a U.S. Treasury arbitrage game.

Secondly, high distribution costs further eroded Circle's profits. Circle's net profit in 2024 was US$155.67 million, down 41.8% from 2023. Behind this decline is a sharp increase in distribution and transaction costs. In 2024, Circle spent a total of US$1.0108 billion, accounting for 60.7% of total revenue , an increase of 40.4% from 2023. Among them, Coinbase is the main distribution platform for USDC. According to Coinbase's previous financial report, Coinbase received US$225.9 million in revenue from USDC in Q4 of 2024 alone, and is expected to receive about US$900 million for the whole year. This means that Circle is spending more money to maintain the circulation of the USDC ecosystem, but revenue growth has not kept pace.

In fact, according to the S-1 listing document, Coinbase, as its core partner, can obtain a 50% share of the remaining income of the USDC stablecoin reserve. Coinbase's share ratio is directly linked to the number of USDC held by its exchange. The document points out that when the USDC hosted by the Coinbase platform increases, its share ratio will increase accordingly; otherwise, it will decrease. In 2024, the proportion of USDC held by the Coinbase platform has increased significantly from 5% in 2022 to 20%.

Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, said that despite the increase in overall revenue, Circle's sharp increase in distribution and trading costs had a negative impact on its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and net profit. Circle also warned that Coinbase's business strategy and policies directly affect USDC's distribution costs and revenue sharing, and Circle cannot control or supervise Coinbase's decisions.

However, in order to reduce its dependence on Coinbase, Circle has also been vigorously expanding its global partnerships in recent years, including establishing cooperation with global digital financial companies such as Grab, Nubank and Mercado Libre.

Circle's IPO attempt is met with doubts: valuation almost halved, a desperate attempt to monetize under pressure from profits?

But in the view of Dragonfly Capital partner Omar Kanji, there is nothing to look forward to in Circle's IPO application, and it is completely incomprehensible how it is priced at $5 billion. The interest rate is severely eroded by distribution costs, the interest rate of the core revenue driver has peaked and started to decline, the valuation is ridiculously high, and the annual salary expenditure exceeds $250 million. It feels more like a desperate attempt to cash out and run away before the big players enter the market.

"As Nubank, Binance, and other large financial institutions begin working with Circle, it remains unclear how the market will value its distribution network and Circle's net profit margin. How the market accepts Circle depends in part on how they convey this message to investors, how they execute the story they tell the market, which stablecoin bill wins, and most importantly, how the market evolves and how stablecoins are adopted on a large scale. If USDC is dominant, Circle will be able to obtain a higher valuation multiple even if their commission rate decreases, because the market potential they can expand is huge. In any case, a few points are clear: 1) The model of sharing revenue with B2B partners will exist for a long time; 2) As the overall stablecoin market grows, the profit margin of issuers will shrink; 3) Issuers need to diversify their revenue sources and not just rely on net interest margins." said Wyatt Lonergan, partner at VanEck Ventures.

In general, although the improvement of the US crypto regulatory environment and the boom in the stablecoin track have provided it with a window for listing, under the dual pressure of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut expectations and soaring promotion costs, it remains unknown whether it can further establish competitiveness through IPOs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

The post Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: An investment in “virtual dollars” led to a legal case dismissal. Court: overseas investments are unprotected by Chinese law. No market impact on major cryptocurrencies observed. The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu, China, dismissed a suit over a failed investment in “virtual US dollars” after an overseas platform’s abrupt collapse, impacting investor Zhou Ming. Highlighting legal unprotection for overseas investments, this reinforces China’s stance against non-registered crypto activities, cautioning investors on risk exposure beyond regulated platforms. Wuxi Court’s Ruling Underscores China’s Stance on Overseas Risks “Investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor.” — Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court, Judicial Decision Maker, source The dismissal emphasizes the longstanding position of Chinese courts on investment risks undertaken abroad. The absence of legal safeguard for such activities reflects ongoing judicial interpretation aligning with national policy, reiterating the central government’s standing on limits to protection offered for foreign financial engagements. Community reactions remain mild, overshadowed by broader international concerns over the regulatory environment within China, given the nature of cryptocurrency associations and speculative endeavors. China’s Crypto Regulations and Market Observations Did you know? In a 2025 Fujian case, a similar legal stance was enacted, underscoring the restrictions on unprotected overseas crypto investments within China’s judiciary system. Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $518.70 billion and trades at $4,297.26. It dominates 13.60% of the market with a 24-hour trading volume reflecting a decrease. Notably, ETH experienced a 72.74% increase over 90 days. CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis indicates potential regulatory tightening following such court decisions. The stance from China’s judiciary suggests a continued monitoring of overseas trades to align legal approaches with existing monetary…
Capverse
CAP$0,11528-0,56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018152+8,51%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000768+0,26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:14
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28,09+0,82%
Bitcoin
BTC$110 479,07-0,35%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,000007-4,10%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

The post Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When investors look to buy crypto today, meme tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) often dominate conversation for their cultural flair and historic pop. But analysts are singling out Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced under $0.05, as a more strategic choice. Here’s why the fundamentals back that call. SHIB and PEPE: Culture-Rich, Growth-Limited Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at around $0.0000123 USD, with a huge circulating supply near 589 trillion tokens. Its ecosystem includes ShibaSwap and the emerging Shibarium Layer-2, reflecting a broader, community-driven narrative. Still, such a massive supply means even small price gains translate into modest returns. Pepe (PEPE) trades near $0.0000099 USD, making it another accessible meme coin with strong cultural momentum. Despite viral demand, PEPE lacks protocol-level innovation, relying instead on social trends, which may not sustain long-term growth. Both have undeniable meme coin status. But for investors aiming for growth grounded in structural design and not just token mash-ups, there’s another player in focus. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi protocol that unites lenders, borrowers, and liquidators within a single ecosystem. A key driver of its long-term value is the buy-and-redistribute mechanism, where a portion of platform fees is used to repurchase MUTM on the open market and redistribute tokens to users staking mtTokens in the safety module. This approach sustains consistent buying pressure while rewarding active participants, reinforcing organic upward momentum. The project also stands out by launching its beta version alongside the token listing, ensuring the platform is live and functional from day one. This immediate usability increases the likelihood of listings on top-tier exchanges, boosting liquidity and exposure in ways that meme coins rarely achieve. Mutuum Finance further builds credibility with a completed CertiK audit, earning a 95/100 score that validates its smart contracts and reinforces investor…
NEAR
NEAR$2,435+1,75%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001236+0,24%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09982-0,19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 11:01
Share

Trending News

More

Court Dismisses Case Over Lost Virtual Dollar Investment

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy Today? Experts Favor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over SHIB and PEPE

Ethereum-Based Presale Tipped for 75x ROI – Smart Money Rotates Early

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting