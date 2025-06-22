A whale user sold 7.44 million FARTCOIN, worth about 6.47 million US dollars

By: PANews
2025/06/22 08:25
Solana
SOL$202.41-0.51%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.73583-1.07%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000033+17.85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0966-22.53%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale user sold 7.44 million FARTCOIN at a price of 46,128.4 SOL (6.47 million US dollars) and sent it to Stake.com. There are still 12,873 FARTCOIN (11,500 US dollars) in the wallet.

