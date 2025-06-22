Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years

By: Incrypted
2025/06/22 03:09
Bitcoin
BTC$110,513.46-0.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0967-23.61%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13632+0.82%
  • Saylor said at the BTC Prague conference that the first cryptocurrency has become the foundation of the crypto economy.
  • The Strategy co-founder announced a forecast of bitcoin’s price of $21 million in 21 years.
  • The BTC Prague conference gathered 10,000 participants and over 200 speakers.

From June 19 to June 21, 2025, the Czech capital is hosting the BTC Prague conference, which was attended by Incrypted representatives. The main speaker of the event was Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). He spoke about the future of the first cryptocurrency and voiced his strategy for investing in the asset.

Michael Saylor speaking at BTC Prague. Photo: Incrypted.

According to the Strategy co-founder, the White House, Wall Street, tech funds and international regulators have embraced the asset over the past year. Hundreds of public companies are buying large amounts of cryptocurrency and forming their own bitcoin reserves, Saylor said.

In addition, the entrepreneur emphasized that in July 2024, the first cryptocurrency’s share of “global wealth” was less than 1%. However, this figure is now expected to jump to 7% already by 2045. The businessman considers the current stage of development of the asset as a “turning point of the monetary revolution”.

Saylor recalled Hal Finney’s words about the potential price of $10 million at full implementation and stated that “Satoshi’s fire has become unstoppable.” He calculated that BTC provides a 21% annualized return with the same volatility and has already outperformed all asset classes in a year and even a decade.

Speaking about the future, the entrepreneur offered a step-by-step 21-year plan for those who want to invest in the asset:

  • buy $50,000 worth of bitcoin each year with a 5% increase in contribution;
  • utilize leverage at 10% per annum;
  • integrate digital gold into financial and business strategies.

The Speaker emphasized that ignoring information noise and the principle of HODL help “secure a family’s future and create a legacy.” He recalled Sir John Templeton’s quote that the most dangerous thing to do is to consider the situation “this time is different”.

BTC Prague is positioned by the organizers as Europe’s largest and most influential bitcoin event. In 2025, the event gathered 10,000 participants, more than 200 speakers and more than 100 specialized companies.

We would like to remind you that Strategy added 10,100 BTC to its bitcoin portfolio.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.06255+2.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266+0.39%
TONCOIN
TON$3.083+0.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08019-2.85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981-22.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share
Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.4126+2.40%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token