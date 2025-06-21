NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/21 23:11
Bitcoin
BTC$110,513.47-0.25%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004479-0.73%

The NFT market has experienced a sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 18.43% to $116.9 million.

According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks a reversal from the previous week’s strong performance.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to $103,000. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped 4% in the last seven days. The global crypto market cap is now $3.21 trillion, down from last week’s $3.29 trillion.

Despite the sales decline, market participation metrics show mixed results. NFT buyers remain flat at 1,061,348 (50.56% growth maintained), and NFT sellers rise by 8.09% to 38,494. NFT transactions have decreased slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

Immutable retains its top position

Immutable (IMX) has retained its top position but with reduced sales of $28.3 million, falling 32.23% from the previous week. The blockchain’s wash trading has nearly disappeared, dropping 81.19% to just $3.

Polygon (POL) has surged to second place with $23.3 million in sales, growing 24.98% and overtaking Ethereum. Ethereum has dropped to third place with $20.4 million, declining 32.06%. Ethereum’s wash trading has also decreased by 18.29% to $1.8 million.

NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum - 1

Mythos Chain maintains fourth position with $14.1 million, remaining essentially flat with a marginal 0.03% decline. Solana (SOL) has climbed to fifth place with $8.7 million, jumping 42.74%.

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Polygon leading at 35.63% growth, followed by Solana at 27.41% and Mythos Chain at 19.32%.

In collection rankings, Courtyard on Polygon has reclaimed the top position with $17.4 million in sales, showing minimal growth of 0.56%. The collection has experienced major growth in sellers, up 1,264.81%.

Guild of Guardians Heroes has fallen to second place with $16.5 million, declining 33.60%. The gaming collection has seen decreases across all metrics, including transactions (35.26%), buyers (41.99%), and sellers (42.33%).

DMarket holds third place with $9 million, up 0.99%. Guild of Guardians Avatars remains in fourth with $7 million, though falling 31.19%.

Gods Unchained Cards has entered the top five with $4.7 million, declining 28.60%. Notably, Uncategorized Ordinals on Bitcoin has disappeared from the top collections.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.06255+2.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266+0.39%
TONCOIN
TON$3.083+0.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08019-2.85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981-22.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share
Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.4126+2.40%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token