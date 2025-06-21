Nasdaq approves blockchain ASIC chip developer AGM Group's request to continue listing

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Globenewswire, AGM Group, a blockchain ASIC chip R&D listed company, announced that it had received a compliance letter from Nasdaq, notifying the company that it had met the purchase price requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and therefore approved its request to continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
According to previous news , AGM Group received a delisting notice from Nasdaq in April this year, and AGM Group subsequently filed an appeal.
