A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE By: PANews 2025/06/21 15:22

HYPE $46.89 -1.28% USDC $0.9997 -0.02% ORDER $0.1335 +2.53% JUNE $0.0981 -22.08%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid, and then intended to purchase HYPE through a TWAP order.