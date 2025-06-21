BOE Governor’s Skepticism Threatens Digital Pound Timeline Amid Global CBDC Race

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/21 03:05
Threshold
T$0.01602+0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09926-0.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018155+8.57%
Wink
LIKE$0.011106+1.35%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-17.66%

Key Takeaways:

  • BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said he is not convinced of the need for a retail digital pound.
  • Bailey affirmed progress on a wholesale CBDC for institutional use.
  • Bailey also questioned whether the tight regulation of banks has increased systemic risk elsewhere.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey raised fresh doubts about the need for a digital pound, according to a report published on June 20.

Speaking at a conference in Kyiv, Bailey said he was not yet persuaded that central banks should issue new forms of money for consumers.

Bailey Casts Doubt on Digital Pound for Public

“I start with the presumption that there should be benefit here—it seems like a failure of imagination if we think otherwise,” said Bailey. “That said, I remain to be convinced that we need to create new forms of money—such as Central Bank Retail Digital Currency—to achieve this.”

The comments come as the UK central bank continues to evaluate the design of a retail-focused digital currency. Alongside the Treasury, it has not yet committed to a full rollout.

While officials have said any digital pound would not replace cash or include programmable controls over user spending, the project has attracted scrutiny from lawmakers and privacy advocates.

More than 50,000 responses were submitted to a public consultation on the digital pound. Concerns have also come from commercial banks, which warned that state-backed currencies could trigger deposit flight during periods of financial stress.

Bailey reaffirmed that work on a wholesale central bank digital currency for use between financial institutions is progressing. However, he indicated that consumer-facing issuance remains under review.

CBDC Debates in Global Finance

In the same speech, Bailey questioned the broader structure of financial regulation, suggesting that over-regulating banks may have shifted risk toward non-bank financial institutions.

“Whether we have over-protected the banking system via excessive regulation, and in so doing pushed more risk into non-banks which would be more safely housed in banks,” he said.

“Put another way, have we increased overall financial stability risk by raising the bar too high in banks?,” Bailey saids. “It’s a fair enough question, but intrinsically hard to answer.”

Other central banks have already advanced their digital currency programs. The European Central Bank is developing a digital euro prototype, and China has extended trials of its e-CNY across multiple provinces.

Central banks are assessing how to address changes in payment behavior, the growing role of private tokenized assets, and operational questions about state-backed money.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between a wholesale and retail CBDC?

A wholesale CBDC is used for transactions between financial institutions, while a retail CBDC would be accessible to the public for everyday use. Bailey supports the former but remains cautious on the latter.

How might this impact the timeline for digital pound development?

Bailey’s skepticism could delay any decision on consumer rollout, keeping the UK behind other jurisdictions already piloting or launching retail digital currencies.

What specific use cases are being considered for a retail digital pound?

Potential applications include faster peer-to-peer payments, online retail transactions, and integration with emerging smart contract systems. However, no final decision has been made on its operational scope.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.4182+2.36%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0.01601-0.06%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198101+2.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1186+2.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Share
XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

The post XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Institutional investors favor XRP, LINK and ADA for the long haul – but a new contender is rising. Hype usually dominates cryptocurrency cycles, but the projects that offer real-world applications tend to last the longest.Utility, not just speculation, is increasingly what separates short-lived trends from long-lasting assets. As we approach 2030, investors are concentrating on altcoins with a history of adoption, active developer activity, and clear significance in the digital economy. In this conversation, Solana, XRP, Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot are all highly regarded. But a surprising newcomer that emerged in 2025 and is adding a different kind of value to this mix is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum Ethereum co nt inues to be the market’s most significant utility coin, supporting thousands of decentralised  applications and acting as the basis for tokenised  assets, NFTs, and DeFi.ETH is the lifeblood of Web3, with billions of dollars passing through its ecosystem every day. Ethereum’s reach is being extended by Layer-2 solutions, which offer scalability without sacrificing security. ETH is a must-have for investors seeking long-term exposure to practical applications. Chainlink: Connecting Crypto to Real Data Chainlink, which connects blockchain smart contracts with external data feeds, has become the leading oracle network.LINK guarantees that decentralised systems run on reliable, impenetrable data for everything from DeFi lending rates to insurance contracts and enterprise apps. As tokenised real-world assets increase in value, Chainlink’s infrastructure becomes increasingly crucial. LINK may become one of the most valuable altcoins by 2030 due to its use in both financial and non-financial systems. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Rising Outsider Institutional players lean on fundamentals like XRP, LINK, and ADA, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining retail traction that can’t be ignored. The project’s momentum is accelerating with each presale stage, driven by strategic scarcity mechanics and word-of-mouth marketing. Retail traders compare it…
Threshold
T$0.01601-0.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.06013-0.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.76-1.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:03
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token

25.86% Price Hike Ahead: BullZilla Presale Among the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now While Mog Coin and AVAX Climb