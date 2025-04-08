“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?

By: PANews
2025/04/08 10:14
Wink
LIKE$0,011106+1,35%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,08691+41,57%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002639-0,22%
WINK
WIN$0,00005332+2,16%

By Mat Di Salvo , Decrypt

Compiled by: Feilx, PANews

Last week, another Bitcoin miner broke the mold and independently processed a block and was rewarded with 3.125 Bitcoins. At the time (including transaction fees), the reward was $259,637. In recent months, there have been many cases of independent miners mining Bitcoin blocks.

Is it just luck for the miners? Is independent mining becoming more common? Can the average person hook up a hobbyist rig and succeed with minimal resources compared to publicly traded miners?

The answers vary. “Independent miners” is a term used to describe a range of miners, from individual hobbyists to groups that prefer to operate discreetly in private. They are finding success more often, but not dramatically — and the total number is unlikely to surge significantly.

Scott Norris, CEO of independent bitcoin miner Optiminer, said mining without the support of large mining pools "is still like buying a lottery ticket."

In 2022, independent miners using Solo CKPool (a service that allows anonymous miners to mine without running their own full Bitcoin node) processed 7 blocks. In 2023, that number jumped to 12 blocks. In 2024, that number reached 16 blocks.

However, using blocks mined by Solo CKPool does not necessarily mean that someone is mining Bitcoin alone in their bedroom with a very low hash rate. Some crypto people have made this claim, but it is wrong.

The mining pool industry is dominated by a few large companies - such as Foundry, AntPool and F2Pool. Miners connect to mining pools, share resources and split rewards. Using services like Solo CKPool, miners receive rewards as soon as they find a block and keep almost all of the rewards.

As the Bitcoin network grows, mining requires more electricity and resources, and mining is usually a business run by publicly traded companies. Some Bitcoin enthusiasts believe this is bad for Bitcoin because the Bitcoin network is supposed to be as decentralized as possible.

Amateur mining devices like the Bitaxe and FutureBit Apollo, which cost between $200 and $500, have become the favorites of “Bitcoin maximalists.” In January, a FutureBit Apollo processed one block, but that was thanks to a nonprofit that donated hashrate from other machines to the machine.

At the time, anonymous Bitcoin miner Econoalchemist stated on the X platform that their idea was to "dismantle the proprietary mining empire and make Bitcoin and free technology accessible to everyone."

Although this vision is unlikely to be realized, the rise of amateur miners in recent months may be driving a significant increase in the success rate of individual mining.

“Every once in a while, and increasingly often, a Bitaxe or similar small mining rig processes a block all by itself, quietly running in someone’s home,” the Econoalchemist said.

Scott Norris of Optimer points out that businesses can have a lot of hash rate to process blocks without going through large mining pools.

Even Solo Satoshi, a Houston, Texas-based company that sells mining equipment such as the Bitaxe Gamma, says on its website that the chance of mining a block per day is 0.00068390% using a $180 Bitaxe machine with a hash rate of 1.2 TH/s.

But Matt Howard, the founder of Solo Satoshi, said that investing in independent mining is not necessarily about making money. "The main goal is to further decentralize. Finding a block and getting a Bitcoin reward is a bonus. For Bitcoin maximalists, they understand that mining needs to be decentralized."

Related reading: With global regulation on BTC mining being relaxed, is it still possible to participate in mining?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28,4182+2,36%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0,01601-0,06%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00198101+2,45%
Movement
MOVE$0,1186+2,15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Share
XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

The post XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Institutional investors favor XRP, LINK and ADA for the long haul – but a new contender is rising. Hype usually dominates cryptocurrency cycles, but the projects that offer real-world applications tend to last the longest.Utility, not just speculation, is increasingly what separates short-lived trends from long-lasting assets. As we approach 2030, investors are concentrating on altcoins with a history of adoption, active developer activity, and clear significance in the digital economy. In this conversation, Solana, XRP, Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot are all highly regarded. But a surprising newcomer that emerged in 2025 and is adding a different kind of value to this mix is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum Ethereum co nt inues to be the market’s most significant utility coin, supporting thousands of decentralised  applications and acting as the basis for tokenised  assets, NFTs, and DeFi.ETH is the lifeblood of Web3, with billions of dollars passing through its ecosystem every day. Ethereum’s reach is being extended by Layer-2 solutions, which offer scalability without sacrificing security. ETH is a must-have for investors seeking long-term exposure to practical applications. Chainlink: Connecting Crypto to Real Data Chainlink, which connects blockchain smart contracts with external data feeds, has become the leading oracle network.LINK guarantees that decentralised systems run on reliable, impenetrable data for everything from DeFi lending rates to insurance contracts and enterprise apps. As tokenised real-world assets increase in value, Chainlink’s infrastructure becomes increasingly crucial. LINK may become one of the most valuable altcoins by 2030 due to its use in both financial and non-financial systems. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Rising Outsider Institutional players lean on fundamentals like XRP, LINK, and ADA, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining retail traction that can’t be ignored. The project’s momentum is accelerating with each presale stage, driven by strategic scarcity mechanics and word-of-mouth marketing. Retail traders compare it…
Threshold
T$0,01601-0,06%
RealLink
REAL$0,06013-0,36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46,76-1,35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:03
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token

25.86% Price Hike Ahead: BullZilla Presale Among the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now While Mog Coin and AVAX Climb