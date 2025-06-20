TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 20:59
Union
U$0.01179+9.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.459+1.14%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001631-5.06%

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension.

In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman that appears to criticize President Donald Trump’s Executive Order to extend the deadline for TikTok’s closure in the U.S for another 90 days to find a buyer or be banned in the U.S. This marks the third time TikTok has been granted an extension to its deadline.

Sherman argues that the White House is only allowed to offer up one extension, claiming that Trump’s Executive Order is “illegal.” Adding to that, he accused the social media platform of bribing the U.S. government by “buying “Trump (TRUMP) Coins” for $300 million.”

“Trump creates “Trump Coins” at no cost, meaning this is just a $300 million bribe that goes right into his pocket,” said Sherman in his post.

In response, the platform’s official policy account immediately debunked Sherman’s claims, stating that his accusations are “false and irresponsible.”

“Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying “Trump Coins” is patently false and irresponsible and doesn’t even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month,” wrote the platform.

Why does Brad Sherman believe TikTok bought $300m TRUMP memecoins?

Congressman Brad Sherman’s allegations apparently stem from a press release by GD Culture Group, a Nasdaq-listed company that operates in the field of AI-generated content and e-commerce. On May 12, GD Culture announced that it would commit $300 million of its corporate funds into investing in TRUMP memecoins and Bitcoin (BTC).

However, GD Culture itself has no known formal ties to TikTok, which is actually owned by a different company entirely. The platform is owned by China-based company ByteDance. So far, there has been no credible evidence that suggests ByteDance has ever purchased TRUMP memecoins or any cryptocurrency.

In August 2024, GD Culture announced that it would be launching its own TikTok account @streamlineainews. The account is dedicated to disseminating updates, insights, and trends about the world of artificial intelligence. This means that although GD Culture Group does have a connection to TikTok, it is not owned by ByteDance. GD Culture simply a client or user of the social platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.4182+2.36%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0.01601-0.06%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198101+2.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1186+2.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Share
XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

The post XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Institutional investors favor XRP, LINK and ADA for the long haul – but a new contender is rising. Hype usually dominates cryptocurrency cycles, but the projects that offer real-world applications tend to last the longest.Utility, not just speculation, is increasingly what separates short-lived trends from long-lasting assets. As we approach 2030, investors are concentrating on altcoins with a history of adoption, active developer activity, and clear significance in the digital economy. In this conversation, Solana, XRP, Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot are all highly regarded. But a surprising newcomer that emerged in 2025 and is adding a different kind of value to this mix is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum Ethereum co nt inues to be the market’s most significant utility coin, supporting thousands of decentralised  applications and acting as the basis for tokenised  assets, NFTs, and DeFi.ETH is the lifeblood of Web3, with billions of dollars passing through its ecosystem every day. Ethereum’s reach is being extended by Layer-2 solutions, which offer scalability without sacrificing security. ETH is a must-have for investors seeking long-term exposure to practical applications. Chainlink: Connecting Crypto to Real Data Chainlink, which connects blockchain smart contracts with external data feeds, has become the leading oracle network.LINK guarantees that decentralised systems run on reliable, impenetrable data for everything from DeFi lending rates to insurance contracts and enterprise apps. As tokenised real-world assets increase in value, Chainlink’s infrastructure becomes increasingly crucial. LINK may become one of the most valuable altcoins by 2030 due to its use in both financial and non-financial systems. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Rising Outsider Institutional players lean on fundamentals like XRP, LINK, and ADA, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining retail traction that can’t be ignored. The project’s momentum is accelerating with each presale stage, driven by strategic scarcity mechanics and word-of-mouth marketing. Retail traders compare it…
Threshold
T$0.01601-0.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.06013-0.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.76-1.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:03
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token

25.86% Price Hike Ahead: BullZilla Presale Among the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now While Mog Coin and AVAX Climb