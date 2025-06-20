Tether CEO Reveals Open-Source Local Password Manager—Urges “Ditch the Cloud” After $300M Data Leak Threat

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/20 19:58
Stablecoin issuer Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino announced that plan to launch a new password manager that stores all user data locally, with no reliance on cloud infrastructure.

The announcement comes just after researchers uncovered a major data breach exposing over 16 billion login credentials.

Tether Enters Privacy Tech Race With PearPass, Aiming to Secure Crypto Users Password Post-Leak

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino shared the news on X, revealing that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully open-source password manager built to run without servers or remote storage.

“The cloud has failed us. Again,” Ardoino wrote. “16 billion passwords just leaked. It’s time to ditch the cloud. That’s why we’ve been building PearPass.”

The data breach, uncovered by the Cybernews research team, includes stolen credentials from major online platforms such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram, and GitHub.

Many of the datasets were compiled using info-stealer malware and other techniques, some containing over 3 billion entries alone.

Cybernews warned that the breach poses a severe threat to digital identity and crypto asset security, calling it “a blueprint for mass exploitation.”

The structure of the data, including recent login tokens, cookies, and credentials, makes it especially dangerous for crypto users.

In response, Ardoino said Tether had been quietly building PearPass to help address the risks posed by centralized storage. Unlike most popular password managers, PearPass will not rely on the cloud or external servers.

“It’s a fully local, open-source password manager,” Ardoino wrote. “No cloud. No servers. No leaks. Ever. Just you — and your keys, stored securely on your devices.”

The tool is designed to eliminate the single point of failure that comes with remote servers. All password data and encryption keys will be kept on users’ personal devices, reducing the risk of third-party exposure or surveillance.

While the full extent of the recent leak is still being analyzed, researchers confirmed that much of the exposed data is fresh and likely harvested in recent months.

Several sets were linked to specific platforms, including a Telegram-related dump with 60 million records and another linked to Russian sources with over 450 million.

The records were mostly found on unsecured Elasticsearch and cloud storage systems. Though these databases were exposed only briefly, researchers were able to download their contents. The origin of the leak remains unclear, but experts suspect cybercriminal involvement.

According to Cybernews, new credential dumps have been surfacing every few weeks, signaling an ongoing threat. The scale and recency of the latest breach has raised concerns across the crypto and digital asset community.

PearPass is expected to be released soon, as Tether continues to position itself at the center of data privacy and digital asset security conversations.

For now, Ardoino’s message to the public is clear: trust in the cloud is eroding fast, and users may need to take control of their own keys.

Tether Unveils Plans for Decentralized AI Platform with Built-In Crypto Payments

Tether is expanding beyond stablecoins and into artificial intelligence with the upcoming launch of Tether AI, a decentralized, open-source AI platform designed to run on peer-to-peer networks.

Unveiled by CEO Paolo Ardoino on May 5, Tether AI will support direct payments in USDT and Bitcoin, and will operate without centralized servers or API keys.

It’s described as a modular AI runtime capable of running on any device, offering developers greater privacy, autonomy, and security.

At its core is a concept called “Personal Infinite Intelligence”, suggesting customizable AI agents tailored to user needs and hardware.

Tether’s in-house AI models are already powering tools like a translation service, voice assistant, and Bitcoin wallet assistant, according to Ardoino.

The move comes as Tether reported over $1 billion in Q1 2025 operating profit, fueled by strong returns from its $120 billion U.S. Treasury exposure, per its latest attestation by BDO.

Tether’s USDT remains the leading stablecoin globally with a $150 billion market cap and a 66% market share, according to Nansen.

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
Bitcoin doesn't budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

The post XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Institutional investors favor XRP, LINK and ADA for the long haul – but a new contender is rising. Hype usually dominates cryptocurrency cycles, but the projects that offer real-world applications tend to last the longest.Utility, not just speculation, is increasingly what separates short-lived trends from long-lasting assets. As we approach 2030, investors are concentrating on altcoins with a history of adoption, active developer activity, and clear significance in the digital economy. In this conversation, Solana, XRP, Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot are all highly regarded. But a surprising newcomer that emerged in 2025 and is adding a different kind of value to this mix is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum Ethereum co nt inues to be the market’s most significant utility coin, supporting thousands of decentralised  applications and acting as the basis for tokenised  assets, NFTs, and DeFi.ETH is the lifeblood of Web3, with billions of dollars passing through its ecosystem every day. Ethereum’s reach is being extended by Layer-2 solutions, which offer scalability without sacrificing security. ETH is a must-have for investors seeking long-term exposure to practical applications. Chainlink: Connecting Crypto to Real Data Chainlink, which connects blockchain smart contracts with external data feeds, has become the leading oracle network.LINK guarantees that decentralised systems run on reliable, impenetrable data for everything from DeFi lending rates to insurance contracts and enterprise apps. As tokenised real-world assets increase in value, Chainlink’s infrastructure becomes increasingly crucial. LINK may become one of the most valuable altcoins by 2030 due to its use in both financial and non-financial systems. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Rising Outsider Institutional players lean on fundamentals like XRP, LINK, and ADA, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining retail traction that can’t be ignored. The project’s momentum is accelerating with each presale stage, driven by strategic scarcity mechanics and word-of-mouth marketing. Retail traders compare it…
