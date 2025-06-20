Blockdaemon launches DeFi and staking service Earn Stack for institutions

By: PANews
2025/06/20
DeFi
PANews June 20 news, according to Cointelegraph, institutional blockchain infrastructure provider Blockdaemon announced the launch of its DeFi and equity staking service Earn Stack, which aims to provide institutions with DeFi and equity staking opportunities through more than 50 protocols, and access to numerous DeFi funding pools and cross-chain bridges. Blockdaemon claims that its new product implements "secure, non-custodial staking and simplifies access to DeFi" in accordance with the guidance recently issued by the US SEC. The company also emphasized its focus on institutional clients, claiming to have obtained ISO 27001 cybersecurity certification and complies with SOC 2 customer data management standards. Founder Konstantin Richter said that the platform achieves one-click integration of multi-chain staking and DeFi functions through institutional-grade APIs, while providing customized API services such as liquidity aggregation, standardized staking access and income tracking.

