Opinion: US politicians promoting meme coins and regulators abandoning crypto lawsuits have fueled crypto crime

By: PANews
2025/06/20 17:21
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981-22.20%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002574+2.22%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain security experts ZachXBT and Taylor Monahan pointed out that the promotion of meme coins by US politicians and the abandonment of some crypto lawsuits by regulators have contributed to crypto crimes. Data shows that the losses caused by hacker attacks, phishing scams and runaway scams in the first quarter of 2025 exceeded US$2 billion. ZachXBT criticized the regulatory direction for losing focus and failing to effectively combat paid promotions without disclosure. Monahan believes that the current cost of crime is extremely low and the profits are huge, resulting in hackers and scammers continuing to pour into the field. Experts warn that without effective regulatory measures, this "crime super cycle" may continue to worsen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09916-1.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0.01598-0.56%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196664+1.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1186+1.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.01179+9.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token