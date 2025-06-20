Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin By: PANews 2025/06/20 07:52

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt , London's new bank Revolut is actively exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin. People familiar with the matter revealed that Revolut has started cooperation negotiations with at least one crypto-native company. In recent years, with the changes in the regulatory environment in the United States and the world, more and more non-crypto companies have begun to consider issuing stablecoins. Revolut currently has more than 55 million retail customers and 500,000 corporate customers in 160 countries around the world.