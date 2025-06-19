LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 23:43
Moonveil
MORE$0.09937-0.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264+0.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.15874-0.19%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.858+1.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981-32.39%

LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock.

The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19, moving further off its recent highs of $3. Losses extend the altcoin’s decline in 2025 to over 31% in the past month.

LayerZero token unlock

While the intraday dip was relatively mild and in line with broader crypto market turbulence, LayerZero is facing a significant token unlock .

This could deepen the bearish outlook, with details from Tokenomist showing the blockchain platform is poised for $46 million worth of ZRO entering circulation.

The LayerZero unlock is scheduled for June 20, potentially adding further downside pressure. According to Tokenomist, the expected ZRO unlock will account for 23.13% of the circulating supply.

A key factor in the upcoming unlock is that insiders control more than 50% of the total supply. Beginning June 20, 2025, the protocol will enter a two-year monthly vesting period. This creates a supply overhang that investors will closely monitor as it could influence market reaction to ZRO price action.

ZRO holders to vote

Also in the spotlight for LayerZero on June 20, 2025 is a vote by ZRO holders. Voting will remain open until June 27, with the community deciding whether to activate a protocol fee.

If the proposal passes, activation would see LayerZero implement a protocol fee on every network message. The collected fees would be used to buy back and burn ZRO tokens.

The quorum for the vote is set at 50.40%, with a simple majority required for approval.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09934-1.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0.01598-0.68%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198638+2.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.1188+1.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.01175+9.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months