Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies By: PANews 2025/06/19 20:06

PANews reported on June 19 that Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire posted on the X platform: "Each node on the Circle Payments Network (CPN) creates more value for all network participants and creates greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies." According to reports, institutions can use stablecoins such as USDC and EURC to transfer value on the Circle payment network CPN around the clock without the need to integrate with each individual payment provider.