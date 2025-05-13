Which US States Have Rejected Bitcoin Reserve Bills?

By: PANews
2025/05/13 12:30

Author: Decrypt

Compiled by: Felix, PANews (This article has been edited)

Some state-level bitcoin reserve proposals in the United States have hit a roadblock after several states rejected bills that would invest public funds in the leading cryptocurrency.

More than half of the 50 U.S. states have proposed or are considering legislation related to Bitcoin reserves or digital asset investments, but the outcome of many of these bills remains unclear.

Some bills have been successfully passed to establish a framework for state-level crypto reserves, but many have failed. Here’s a look at which states have rejected Bitcoin reserve bills:

Florida

In early May, the Sunshine State of Florida delayed and withdrew two bills that would have included Bitcoin in state finances.

Both House Bill HB 487 and Senate Bill SB 550 seek to allocate up to 10% of specific public funds to the top crypto asset, with HB 487 adding all taxes paid in Bitcoin to the general reserve it would otherwise create.

Neither bill was brought to the Florida House or Senate for consideration because they were withdrawn at the end of the legislative session on May 3.

Oklahoma

On April 16, the Oklahoma Senate Finance and Taxation Committee voted 6 to 5 to reject HB 1203, the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, and the state’s attempt to establish a Bitcoin reserve failed.

The bill would have allowed the state to invest up to 5% of four separate state funds in Bitcoin or any other digital asset with an average market value of more than $500 billion over the past year. Currently, only Bitcoin meets this criterion.

Although the bill was defeated, one representative who was expected to vote against it changed her stance and supported the bill in the afternoon of the vote, saying she was persuaded by voters who supported Bitcoin.

Utah

Although the state’s bill has not been vetoed or voted down, Utah’s plans to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve fell through in March when a provision that would have allowed the state to create a reserve was removed from a blockchain bill.

The Blockchain and Digital Innovation Amendment Bill (HB 2030) was passed by the Utah Senate with 19 votes in favor and 7 votes against after deleting the reserve clause, establishing the rights of individuals to operate blockchain nodes and participate in equity staking. The bill was officially signed by the state governor on March 25.

New Mexico

New Mexico's SB 275, which seeks to invest 5% of state funds in Bitcoin, was shelved after being referred to the Senate Taxation, Commerce and Transportation Committee in early February.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Anthony Thornton, said he would reintroduce the bill in the future, SourceNM reported.

Montana

Montana’s bitcoin reserve proposal, House Bill 429, has struggled since it was introduced in late January. The bill seeks to allocate up to $50 million in public funds for bitcoin, stablecoins and precious metals.

Although Rep. Curtis Schomer, D-Calif., supported the bill, arguing that it would help diversify state assets and potentially generate higher returns, the proposal was defeated in the House on Feb. 21 by a vote of 59 to 41.

South Dakota

South Dakota’s HB 1202, which would have put up to 10% of the state’s public funds into Bitcoin, was defeated in a 9-3 vote in the House Commerce and Energy Committee on February 24.

While the bill's sponsor, Rep. Logan Manhart, believes Bitcoin will hold its value in an inflationary environment, South Dakota investment official Matt Clark warned about the asset's volatility.

North Dakota

North Dakota's proposal HB 1184, which aimed to explore the feasibility of establishing a Bitcoin reserve, failed to pass in the House of Representatives with 57 votes against and 32 votes in favor.

However, this does not mean that the “Peace Garden State” has completely given up on cryptocurrency-related initiatives. The North Dakota Legislative Assembly is still considering a resolution proposed by Republicans that would encourage the state treasurer and the state investment board to invest part of the state’s funds in digital assets and precious metals, according to the Legiscan website.

The resolution passed the North Dakota House on second reading and will go to the state Senate Industry and Commerce Committee for further consideration, according to state records.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s HB 2664 bill, which would have invested up to 10% of the state’s funds in Bitcoin, has effectively been killed.

The Republican-led bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Michael Cabell and Rep. Aaron Kauffer and first introduced last November, would authorize Pennsylvania’s treasurer to invest in cryptocurrencies, with public funds being placed into these digital assets through secure custody solutions or in exchange-traded products that track the price of digital assets like Bitcoin.

Wyoming

The bill introduced in Wyoming in mid-January was killed by a state committee on Feb. 6, with state legislative records showing only one of eight lawmakers supported the initiative.

The bill calls for investing state and permanent funds in Bitcoin. Under the bill, funds from the General Fund, the Permanent Wyoming Mineral Trust Fund and the Permanent Land Fund could be invested in the largest digital asset by market value, respectively.

Arizona

Arizona’s “Arizona Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act” (SB 1025) made it all the way to Governor Katie Hobbs’ desk but ultimately failed, with Hobbs vetoing the bill in early May.

If the bill is passed, it will allow the Arizona Treasurer to invest up to 10% of state funds in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In a letter to Arizona Senate President Warren Peterson, Katie Hobbs wrote: "Arizona's retirement funds are not suitable for the state to try untested investments like virtual currencies." It is worth mentioning that the Arizona Senate approved the Bitcoin Reserve Bill SB 1373 and sent it to Governor Katie Hobbs for final decision.

Although SB 1025 was rejected, a separate bill was eventually passed and signed into law a few days later. Arizona legislative records show that HB 2749 has been officially signed into law by the governor, marking the establishment of the state's first crypto reserve. The reserve is not used for investment, but receives unclaimed virtual assets, airdrops, and staking rewards, and keeps them stored in their native form.

Outlook

Although New Hampshire is the first state to pass a strategic bitcoin reserve bill, which authorizes the state treasurer to purchase bitcoin or digital assets with a market value of more than $500 billion and sets a maximum holding limit of 5% of the total reserve funds, other bills are still awaiting consideration by local lawmakers.

The North Carolina House of Representatives passed the Digital Asset Investment Act (HB 92), authorizing the state treasury department to invest in qualified digital assets. An earlier version of the bill proposed that digital asset investments should not exceed 10% of the total fund, but the version finally passed by the House of Representatives adjusted the upper limit to 5%. The bill has now been submitted to the Senate for deliberation.

The Texas House of Representatives Committee has passed SB 21, which intends to establish a state-level Bitcoin reserve. The bill passed by a vote of 9-4, having previously received overwhelming support in the state Senate of 25-5. If it is passed by the entire House of Representatives before June 2, it will be submitted to Governor Greg Abbott for his signature.

Other states, such as Alabama and Minnesota, have also introduced bitcoin reserve bills but remain far behind in the legislative process.

According to BitcoinLaws data, there are currently a total of approximately 36 bills related to national Bitcoin reserves that are still in progress.

Related reading: New Hampshire signs the nation’s first state Bitcoin reserve bill, more crypto legislation is in the works, and other states may follow suit

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001592-0.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
AaveToken
AAVE$301.09-0.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.01179+9.87%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share
XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

The post XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Institutional investors favor XRP, LINK and ADA for the long haul – but a new contender is rising. Hype usually dominates cryptocurrency cycles, but the projects that offer real-world applications tend to last the longest.Utility, not just speculation, is increasingly what separates short-lived trends from long-lasting assets. As we approach 2030, investors are concentrating on altcoins with a history of adoption, active developer activity, and clear significance in the digital economy. In this conversation, Solana, XRP, Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot are all highly regarded. But a surprising newcomer that emerged in 2025 and is adding a different kind of value to this mix is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum Ethereum co nt inues to be the market’s most significant utility coin, supporting thousands of decentralised  applications and acting as the basis for tokenised  assets, NFTs, and DeFi.ETH is the lifeblood of Web3, with billions of dollars passing through its ecosystem every day. Ethereum’s reach is being extended by Layer-2 solutions, which offer scalability without sacrificing security. ETH is a must-have for investors seeking long-term exposure to practical applications. Chainlink: Connecting Crypto to Real Data Chainlink, which connects blockchain smart contracts with external data feeds, has become the leading oracle network.LINK guarantees that decentralised systems run on reliable, impenetrable data for everything from DeFi lending rates to insurance contracts and enterprise apps. As tokenised real-world assets increase in value, Chainlink’s infrastructure becomes increasingly crucial. LINK may become one of the most valuable altcoins by 2030 due to its use in both financial and non-financial systems. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Rising Outsider Institutional players lean on fundamentals like XRP, LINK, and ADA, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining retail traction that can’t be ignored. The project’s momentum is accelerating with each presale stage, driven by strategic scarcity mechanics and word-of-mouth marketing. Retail traders compare it…
Threshold
T$0.01597-0.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.0602-0.61%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.89-1.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:03
Share

Trending News

More

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token

25.86% Price Hike Ahead: BullZilla Presale Among the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now While Mog Coin and AVAX Climb