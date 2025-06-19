Senate Passes GENIUS Act, Paving Way for $239B Stablecoin Expansion

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/19 02:49
Union
U$0.01177+9.59%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07832-1.34%
Vice
VICE$0.01803-0.27%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04113-5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09913-1.06%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03604+2.24%

The U.S. Senate has passed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act in a 68–30 vote, marking the first time lawmakers have approved legislation focused on digital assets—a move welcomed by industry leaders.

The bill gained bipartisan support, with 18 Democrats joining most Republicans in favor. Only two Republicans opposed the measure. The GENIUS Act introduces a federal framework to regulate stablecoins, requiring dollar-backed reserves and clearly defined roles for state and federal oversight.

The bill seeks to integrate stablecoins into the broader financial system more securely, responding to longstanding calls from the crypto industry and financial institutions for consistent rules.

Anil Oncu, CEO of Bitpace, called the vote a turning point. “The bill provides the clarity businesses have been waiting for and allows stablecoins’ speed and cost benefits to be safely integrated by banks, PSPs, and card networks,” he said.

Oncu explains that the stablecoin supply has grown from under $10 billion to $239 billion in just five years, showing the need for safeguards and regulatory consistency.

Industry Leaders and Advocates Applaud the Move

Stand With Crypto, a U.S.-based crypto advocacy group, also welcomes the Senate’s decision, describing it as a key step toward securing America’s place in the evolving digital financial lsector.

The group, which represents a grassroots network of developers, users, and builders, advocates for stablecoin regulation to support innovation and consumer protection.

“Stablecoins play a critical role in America’s digital economy, bridging crypto and fiat currencies,” said Mason Lynaugh, community director at Stand With Crypto.

“We need legislation that ensures they are safe, fully backed, and transparent while fostering competition and innovation in the marketplace. This bill moves us closer to that reality.”

The organization says it will score lawmakers based on their votes on the GENIUS Act, using the results in future crypto policy scorecards to track political alignment on key industry issues.

A Bid to Reinforce U.S. Crypto Leadership

Beyond regulating stablecoins, the GENIUS Act is being seen as part of a broader attempt to re-establish the U.S. as a leader in blockchain development.

The lack of clear regulations has pushed some developers and companies abroad. According to Stand With Crypto, the U.S. share of global blockchain developers has dropped by roughly 14% since 2018, falling to 26% by 2023.

Industry voices argue that regulatory uncertainty is hindering and deterring institutional interest in the crypto sector. With stablecoins increasingly used in both retail and business payments, the GENIUS Act is positioned to help bridge those gaps by laying the groundwork.

Liat Shetret, vice president of global policy and regulation at blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, called the Senate vote “a pivotal step in shaping the country’s digital asset future.” She added,

“It’s clear that robust consumer protections and market integrity safeguards were central to driving approval, and the GENIUS Act benefited from strong nonpartisan support.”

The House is expected to take up the legislation in the coming weeks. While some industry advocates have urged rapid passage, others, including the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, are pressing for key changes to address potential risks to financial stability.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001592-0.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
AaveToken
AAVE$301.13-0.28%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.01178+10.09%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share
XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

The post XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Institutional investors favor XRP, LINK and ADA for the long haul – but a new contender is rising. Hype usually dominates cryptocurrency cycles, but the projects that offer real-world applications tend to last the longest.Utility, not just speculation, is increasingly what separates short-lived trends from long-lasting assets. As we approach 2030, investors are concentrating on altcoins with a history of adoption, active developer activity, and clear significance in the digital economy. In this conversation, Solana, XRP, Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot are all highly regarded. But a surprising newcomer that emerged in 2025 and is adding a different kind of value to this mix is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum Ethereum co nt inues to be the market’s most significant utility coin, supporting thousands of decentralised  applications and acting as the basis for tokenised  assets, NFTs, and DeFi.ETH is the lifeblood of Web3, with billions of dollars passing through its ecosystem every day. Ethereum’s reach is being extended by Layer-2 solutions, which offer scalability without sacrificing security. ETH is a must-have for investors seeking long-term exposure to practical applications. Chainlink: Connecting Crypto to Real Data Chainlink, which connects blockchain smart contracts with external data feeds, has become the leading oracle network.LINK guarantees that decentralised systems run on reliable, impenetrable data for everything from DeFi lending rates to insurance contracts and enterprise apps. As tokenised real-world assets increase in value, Chainlink’s infrastructure becomes increasingly crucial. LINK may become one of the most valuable altcoins by 2030 due to its use in both financial and non-financial systems. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Rising Outsider Institutional players lean on fundamentals like XRP, LINK, and ADA, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining retail traction that can’t be ignored. The project’s momentum is accelerating with each presale stage, driven by strategic scarcity mechanics and word-of-mouth marketing. Retail traders compare it…
Threshold
T$0.01596-0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06023-0.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.96-1.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:03
Share

Trending News

More

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token

25.86% Price Hike Ahead: BullZilla Presale Among the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now While Mog Coin and AVAX Climb