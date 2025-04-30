Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

By: PANews
2025/04/30 13:50
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.29+0.71%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,697.36-0.28%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

1. Market observation

Keywords: ALPACA, MIKAMI, BTC

The May Day holiday is coming, and the United States will release GDP data for the first quarter of 2025 tonight, which will be an important assessment of the economic situation in the early days of Trump's administration. Morgan Stanley lowered its GDP forecast for the first quarter from zero growth to a year-on-year decline of 1.4%, Goldman Sachs lowered it from -0.2% to -0.8%, and JPMorgan Chase adjusted it to -1.75%. Under the wave of panic buying triggered by Trump's tariff threats, the surge in corporate imports has led to a widening trade deficit. Analysts believe that stockpiling before tariffs has distorted economic data, and the actual damage may be exaggerated. In addition, the US non-farm payrolls data will be released on May 2, becoming another market focus. Economists warn that the tariff war launched by the Trump administration may lead to severe turbulence in the US labor market, increasing the possibility of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut in June. Slok, chief economist of Apollo, a Wall Street asset management institution, predicts that the US labor market may weaken significantly in the coming months. The market generally believes that the tariff dispute may exacerbate inflation, increase unemployment, and even trigger an economic recession.

Bitcoin has been fluctuating around $94,000-95,000 for a week, and has returned to the cost basis level of short-term holders (about $92,900). Most institutions are optimistic about Bitcoin. Among them, Geoffrey Kendrick, head of global digital asset research at Standard Chartered Bank, predicts that Bitcoin is expected to reach a record high of about $120,000 in the second quarter. Bernstein analysts believe that now is the time to buy and maintain the target price of $200,000 at the end of the year, predicting that Bitcoin will reach $500,000 by the end of 2029 and $1 million by the end of 2033. This optimism resonates with MicroStrategy's large increase of $1.42 billion last week-the company purchased 15,355 bitcoins at an average price of $92,737. In addition, Japanese fashion brand ANAP, US real estate company Cardone Capital, and Brazil's largest commercial bank Itaú have also recently announced that they will join the ranks of Bitcoin reserves. It is worth noting that Trump's "Bitcoin Strategic Reserve" executive order will also usher in a key node on May 5. QCP Capital analysis believes that this capital inflow led by traditional financial institutions makes this round of market more sustainable than before.

Binance's recently launched Alpha Points System has become a new battlefield for airdrop hunters, but the speed of new projects is getting faster and faster, and the difficulty of obtaining points is gradually increasing. Recently launched projects such as Sign, MilkyWay, Haedal Protocol, and B² Network have made players call it "getting harder and harder". The market joked that Binance must have a master behind this move. In addition, ALPACA staged a "dying struggle" before it was about to be delisted from Binance on May 2. The price plunge and explosion became the norm, and the amount of liquidation within 24 hours was nearly 40 million US dollars. After the BONK project launched Letsbonk.Fun, the boop.fun platform that NFT whale dingaling is about to release attempted to continue the community's enthusiasm with the promise of "airdropping at launch". After launching NFT, Japanese actress Yua Mikami once again issued the Meme coin MIKAMI, but made it clear that it was not for the Japanese market. Looking back on the past, similar projects of actresses issuing coins have mostly ended in failure, and the market is cautious about its prospects.

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 30)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars, GMGN)

  • Bitcoin: $95,039.82 (+1.56% YTD), daily spot volume $24.702 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,808.70 (-45.91% YTD), with daily spot volume of $13.769 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 56 (neutral)

  • Average GAS: BTC 2.25 sat/vB, ETH 0.35 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 63.5%, ETH 7.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: PUNDIX, SIGN, XRP, SAFE, DRIFT

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.03

  • Sector ups and downs: NFT sector fell 3.5%, Layer2 sector fell 2.22%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 120,964 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$220 million, including BTC liquidation of US$42.49 million, ETH liquidation of US$33.58 million, and ALPACA liquidation of US$36.37 million

  • BTC medium- and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($92403.85), lower channel line ($90574.07)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1761.90), lower channel line ($1727.01)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

3. ETF flows (as of April 29)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $170 million (8 consecutive days of inflow)

  • Ethereum ETF: $18.4008 million (continuous inflow for 4 days)

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Binance will delist ALPACA, PDA, VIB and WING on May 2

  • Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am on April 30, accounting for 1.89% of the current circulation, worth approximately US$25.7 million;

  • Renzo (REZ) will unlock approximately 527 million tokens at 7 pm on April 30, accounting for 19.57% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$7.4 million;

  • Kamino (KMNO) will unlock approximately 229 million tokens at 8 pm on April 30, accounting for 16.98% of the current circulation, worth approximately $14.5 million.

  • Gunz (GUN) will unlock approximately 83.33 million tokens at 10 pm on April 30, accounting for 13.79% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.

  • Sui (SUI) will unlock about 74 million tokens at 8 am on May 1, accounting for 2.28% of the current circulation, worth about $267 million;

  • ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 am on May 1, accounting for 5.67% of the current circulation and worth approximately $11.3 million.

  • DYDX (DYDX) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am on May 1, accounting for 1.09% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.4 million.

The U.S. will release first quarter GDP data on April 30

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending April 26 (10,000 people) (20:30, May 1)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 22.2 / Expected: 22.5

U.S. unemployment rate in April (May 2, 20:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.2% / Expected: 4.2%

U.S. non-farm payrolls in April (10,000 people) (May 2, 20:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 22.8 / Expected: 13.5

The stocks with the largest increases in the top 500 by market value today: ALPACA up 250.49%, HOUSE up 79.09%, CTK up 37.16%, SIGN up 34.26%, and PUNDIX up 31.88%.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

5. Hot News

  • Standard Crypto partners transferred 2,000 MKR and 20,000 AAVE to Coinbase 1 hour ago

  • Coinbase executive: Gold appreciation could lead to U.S. Treasury buying Bitcoin sooner than expected

  • Cardone Capital Establishes 10-Asset Real Estate Fund to Acquire More Than 1,000 Bitcoins

  • Dingaling will launch Solana's on-chain token issuance platform boop this week and will conduct airdrops

  • A whale withdrew 1.5 trillion PEPE from Binance 8 hours ago, equivalent to about 13.54 million US dollars

  • An investor/institutional address transferred 9 million UNI to Coinbase Prime 1 hour ago, equivalent to approximately 47.07 million US dollars

  • El Salvador Says It Will Still Buy Bitcoin After IMF Deal

  • Tether minted 2 billion USDT on the Ethereum network in the early morning

  • The UK has released a draft regulation on crypto assets, which will include cryptocurrency exchanges and other entities in the regulatory system

  • Binance Wallet will launch the 14th TGE: B² Network

  • DWF Labs announces market maker for JST token

  • Upbit to List SIGN in KRW, BTC, USDT Markets

  • Bitcoin exchange supply drops to 7-year low

  • MicroStrategy spent $1.42 billion last week to increase its holdings of 15,355 bitcoins, with an average purchase price of $92,737

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001592-0.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
AaveToken
AAVE$301.13-0.28%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.01178+10.09%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share
XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

The post XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Institutional investors favor XRP, LINK and ADA for the long haul – but a new contender is rising. Hype usually dominates cryptocurrency cycles, but the projects that offer real-world applications tend to last the longest.Utility, not just speculation, is increasingly what separates short-lived trends from long-lasting assets. As we approach 2030, investors are concentrating on altcoins with a history of adoption, active developer activity, and clear significance in the digital economy. In this conversation, Solana, XRP, Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot are all highly regarded. But a surprising newcomer that emerged in 2025 and is adding a different kind of value to this mix is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum Ethereum co nt inues to be the market’s most significant utility coin, supporting thousands of decentralised  applications and acting as the basis for tokenised  assets, NFTs, and DeFi.ETH is the lifeblood of Web3, with billions of dollars passing through its ecosystem every day. Ethereum’s reach is being extended by Layer-2 solutions, which offer scalability without sacrificing security. ETH is a must-have for investors seeking long-term exposure to practical applications. Chainlink: Connecting Crypto to Real Data Chainlink, which connects blockchain smart contracts with external data feeds, has become the leading oracle network.LINK guarantees that decentralised systems run on reliable, impenetrable data for everything from DeFi lending rates to insurance contracts and enterprise apps. As tokenised real-world assets increase in value, Chainlink’s infrastructure becomes increasingly crucial. LINK may become one of the most valuable altcoins by 2030 due to its use in both financial and non-financial systems. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Rising Outsider Institutional players lean on fundamentals like XRP, LINK, and ADA, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining retail traction that can’t be ignored. The project’s momentum is accelerating with each presale stage, driven by strategic scarcity mechanics and word-of-mouth marketing. Retail traders compare it…
Threshold
T$0.01596-0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06023-0.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.96-1.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:03
Share

Trending News

More

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token

25.86% Price Hike Ahead: BullZilla Presale Among the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join Now While Mog Coin and AVAX Climb