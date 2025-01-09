YTC

Yachtscoin aims to be a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investment by supporting payments for related services such as dock fees, crew management, fuel supply, and yacht maintenance. The project aims to support cooperation with yacht manufacturers, docks, and service providers to further integrate YTC into the broader marine economy. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functions to automatically execute contractual agreements in yacht sales and leasing. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risks, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC increases transaction transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their transactions.

ImeYTC

PoredakNo.2727

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.00%

Količina u optjecaju999,915,076.45

Maksimalna količina1,000,000,000

Ukupna količina999,915,076.45

Stopa optjecaja0.9999%

Datum izdavanja--

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.011608855577018627,2025-03-26

Najniža cijena0.000032605905880792,2025-01-09

Javni blockchainSOL

UvodYachtscoin aims to be a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investment by supporting payments for related services such as dock fees, crew management, fuel supply, and yacht maintenance. The project aims to support cooperation with yacht manufacturers, docks, and service providers to further integrate YTC into the broader marine economy. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functions to automatically execute contractual agreements in yacht sales and leasing. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risks, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC increases transaction transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their transactions.

Sektor

Društvene mreže

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdricanje od odgovornosti: Podatke pruža cmc i ne smiju se smatrati investicijskim savjetom.

MEXC je najlakši način za trgovinu kriptovalutama. Istraži vodeću svjetsku burzu kriptovaluta da kupiš, trguješ i zaradiš kriptovalute. Trguj Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereumom ETH i više od 3,000 altcoina.MEXC je najlakši način za trgovinu kriptovalutama. Istraži vodeću svjetsku burzu kriptovaluta da kupiš, trguješ i zaradiš kriptovalute. Trguj Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereumom ETH i više od 3,000 altcoina.
Pretraži
Omiljeni
YTC/USDT
Yachts Coin
----
--
24-satna najviša cijena
--
24-satna najniža cijena
--
24-satni obujam (YTC)
--
Iznos za 24 sata (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Informacije
Knjiga narudžbi
Tržišna trgovanja
Knjiga narudžbi
Tržišna trgovanja
Knjiga narudžbi
Tržišna trgovanja
Tržišna trgovanja
Spot
Otvoreni nalozi（0）
Povijest narudžbi
Povijest trgovanja
Otvorene pozicije (0)
MEXC je najlakši način za trgovinu kriptovalutama. Istraži vodeću svjetsku burzu kriptovaluta da kupiš, trguješ i zaradiš kriptovalute. Trguj Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereumom ETH i više od 3,000 altcoina.MEXC je najlakši način za trgovinu kriptovalutama. Istraži vodeću svjetsku burzu kriptovaluta da kupiš, trguješ i zaradiš kriptovalute. Trguj Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereumom ETH i više od 3,000 altcoina.
YTC/USDT
--
--
‎--
24-satna najviša cijena
--
24-satna najniža cijena
--
24-satni obujam (YTC)
--
Iznos za 24 sata (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Knjiga narudžbi
Tržišna trgovanja
Informacije
Otvoreni nalozi（0）
Povijest narudžbi
Povijest trgovanja
Otvorene pozicije (0)
Loading...