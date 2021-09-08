YAY

YAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.

ImeYAY

PoredakNo.2685

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.00%

Količina u optjecaju687,746,250

Maksimalna količina0

Ukupna količina1,000,000,000

Stopa optjecaja%

Datum izdavanja--

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.09812082,2021-09-08

Najniža cijena0.000180253611537279,2023-03-13

Javni blockchainBSC

UvodYAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.

Sektor

Društvene mreže

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdricanje od odgovornosti: Podatke pruža cmc i ne smiju se smatrati investicijskim savjetom.

MEXC je najlakši način za trgovinu kriptovalutama. Istraži vodeću svjetsku burzu kriptovaluta da kupiš, trguješ i zaradiš kriptovalute. Trguj Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereumom ETH i više od 3,000 altcoina.MEXC je najlakši način za trgovinu kriptovalutama. Istraži vodeću svjetsku burzu kriptovaluta da kupiš, trguješ i zaradiš kriptovalute. Trguj Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereumom ETH i više od 3,000 altcoina.
Pretraži
Omiljeni
YAY/USDT
YAY Network
----
--
24-satna najviša cijena
--
24-satna najniža cijena
--
24-satni obujam (YAY)
--
Iznos za 24 sata (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Informacije
Knjiga narudžbi
Tržišna trgovanja
Knjiga narudžbi
Tržišna trgovanja
Knjiga narudžbi
Tržišna trgovanja
Tržišna trgovanja
Spot
Otvoreni nalozi（0）
Povijest narudžbi
Povijest trgovanja
Otvorene pozicije (0)
MEXC je najlakši način za trgovinu kriptovalutama. Istraži vodeću svjetsku burzu kriptovaluta da kupiš, trguješ i zaradiš kriptovalute. Trguj Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereumom ETH i više od 3,000 altcoina.MEXC je najlakši način za trgovinu kriptovalutama. Istraži vodeću svjetsku burzu kriptovaluta da kupiš, trguješ i zaradiš kriptovalute. Trguj Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereumom ETH i više od 3,000 altcoina.
YAY/USDT
--
--
‎--
24-satna najviša cijena
--
24-satna najniža cijena
--
24-satni obujam (YAY)
--
Iznos za 24 sata (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Knjiga narudžbi
Tržišna trgovanja
Informacije
Otvoreni nalozi（0）
Povijest narudžbi
Povijest trgovanja
Otvorene pozicije (0)
Loading...