YAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.

PoredakNo.2685

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.00%

Količina u optjecaju687,746,250

Maksimalna količina0

Ukupna količina1,000,000,000

Stopa optjecaja%

Datum izdavanja--

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.09812082,2021-09-08

Najniža cijena0.000180253611537279,2023-03-13

Javni blockchainBSC

Sektor

Društvene mreže

