Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.
PoredakNo.1374
Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00
Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržišni udio%
Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.14%
Količina u optjecaju216,591,346.52
Maksimalna količina1,000,000,000
Ukupna količina1,000,000,000
Stopa optjecaja0.2165%
Datum izdavanja--
Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--
Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.1731580337853565,2024-07-24
Najniža cijena0.011986767956417886,2025-04-07
Javni blockchainETH
