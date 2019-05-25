PCX

ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

ImePCX

PoredakNo.2492

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.15%

Količina u optjecaju12,505,374.7

Maksimalna količina21,000,000

Ukupna količina12,505,374.7

Stopa optjecaja0.5954%

Datum izdavanja2019-05-25 00:00:00

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena19.7293763557,2020-08-27

Najniža cijena0.025468986400567124,2025-04-08

Javni blockchainPCX

Sektor

Društvene mreže

Loading...