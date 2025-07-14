PANDA

$PANDA is the native token of everything PANDA, a groundbreaking DeFi ecosystem on Solana. This token powers: • PANDA SWAP: Ultra-fast, feature-rich aggregator: Lightning-fast swaps (confirmed in under 1 second), advanced routing, support for all pools and bonding curves, programmable sell buttons, and real-time pool alerts. • Swap-to-Earn Rewards: Stake $PANDA with flexible lock-up periods (7–30 days) to receive instant SOL rewards, plus referral bonuses and shared community revenue. • PANDA PAD Launchpad: Create and launch tokens without coding. Enjoy automatic liquidity transfer to Raydium at $65K market cap, permanent liquidity locks, anti-dump protections (vesting + early-sell penalties), and full transparency—no presales or team allocations. Mission: To redefine DeFi on Solana by delivering speed, security, community-driven launches, and real earnings to all users.

ImePANDA

PoredakNo.1869

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.01%

Količina u optjecaju888,888,885

Maksimalna količina888,888,888

Ukupna količina888,888,885

Stopa optjecaja0.9999%

Datum izdavanja--

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena22.779949937305567,2025-07-22

Najniža cijena0.000000305912512812,2025-07-14

Javni blockchainSOL

Uvod$PANDA is the native token of everything PANDA, a groundbreaking DeFi ecosystem on Solana. This token powers: • PANDA SWAP: Ultra-fast, feature-rich aggregator: Lightning-fast swaps (confirmed in under 1 second), advanced routing, support for all pools and bonding curves, programmable sell buttons, and real-time pool alerts. • Swap-to-Earn Rewards: Stake $PANDA with flexible lock-up periods (7–30 days) to receive instant SOL rewards, plus referral bonuses and shared community revenue. • PANDA PAD Launchpad: Create and launch tokens without coding. Enjoy automatic liquidity transfer to Raydium at $65K market cap, permanent liquidity locks, anti-dump protections (vesting + early-sell penalties), and full transparency—no presales or team allocations. Mission: To redefine DeFi on Solana by delivering speed, security, community-driven launches, and real earnings to all users.

Sektor

Društvene mreže

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdricanje od odgovornosti: Podatke pruža cmc i ne smiju se smatrati investicijskim savjetom.

MEXC je najlakši način za trgovinu kriptovalutama. Istraži vodeću svjetsku burzu kriptovaluta da kupiš, trguješ i zaradiš kriptovalute. Trguj Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereumom ETH i više od 3,000 altcoina.MEXC je najlakši način za trgovinu kriptovalutama. Istraži vodeću svjetsku burzu kriptovaluta da kupiš, trguješ i zaradiš kriptovalute. Trguj Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereumom ETH i više od 3,000 altcoina.
Pretraži
Omiljeni
PANDA/USDT
Panda Swap
----
--
24-satna najviša cijena
--
24-satna najniža cijena
--
24-satni obujam (PANDA)
--
Iznos za 24 sata (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Informacije
Knjiga narudžbi
Tržišna trgovanja
Knjiga narudžbi
Tržišna trgovanja
Knjiga narudžbi
Tržišna trgovanja
Tržišna trgovanja
Spot
Otvoreni nalozi（0）
Povijest narudžbi
Povijest trgovanja
Otvorene pozicije (0)
MEXC je najlakši način za trgovinu kriptovalutama. Istraži vodeću svjetsku burzu kriptovaluta da kupiš, trguješ i zaradiš kriptovalute. Trguj Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereumom ETH i više od 3,000 altcoina.MEXC je najlakši način za trgovinu kriptovalutama. Istraži vodeću svjetsku burzu kriptovaluta da kupiš, trguješ i zaradiš kriptovalute. Trguj Bitcoinom BTC, Ethereumom ETH i više od 3,000 altcoina.
PANDA/USDT
--
--
‎--
24-satna najviša cijena
--
24-satna najniža cijena
--
24-satni obujam (PANDA)
--
Iznos za 24 sata (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Knjiga narudžbi
Tržišna trgovanja
Informacije
Otvoreni nalozi（0）
Povijest narudžbi
Povijest trgovanja
Otvorene pozicije (0)
Loading...