PANDA
$PANDA is the native token of everything PANDA, a groundbreaking DeFi ecosystem on Solana. This token powers:
• PANDA SWAP: Ultra-fast, feature-rich aggregator: Lightning-fast swaps (confirmed in under 1 second), advanced routing, support for all pools and bonding curves, programmable sell buttons, and real-time pool alerts.
• Swap-to-Earn Rewards: Stake $PANDA with flexible lock-up periods (7–30 days) to receive instant SOL rewards, plus referral bonuses and shared community revenue.
• PANDA PAD Launchpad: Create and launch tokens without coding. Enjoy automatic liquidity transfer to Raydium at $65K market cap, permanent liquidity locks, anti-dump protections (vesting + early-sell penalties), and full transparency—no presales or team allocations.
Mission: To redefine DeFi on Solana by delivering speed, security, community-driven launches, and real earnings to all users.
ImePANDA
PoredakNo.1869
Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00
Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržišni udio%
Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.01%
Količina u optjecaju888,888,885
Maksimalna količina888,888,888
Ukupna količina888,888,885
Stopa optjecaja0.9999%
Datum izdavanja--
Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--
Najviša vrijednost svih vremena22.779949937305567,2025-07-22
Najniža cijena0.000000305912512812,2025-07-14
Javni blockchainSOL
