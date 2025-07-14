PANDA

$PANDA is the native token of everything PANDA, a groundbreaking DeFi ecosystem on Solana. This token powers: • PANDA SWAP: Ultra-fast, feature-rich aggregator: Lightning-fast swaps (confirmed in under 1 second), advanced routing, support for all pools and bonding curves, programmable sell buttons, and real-time pool alerts. • Swap-to-Earn Rewards: Stake $PANDA with flexible lock-up periods (7–30 days) to receive instant SOL rewards, plus referral bonuses and shared community revenue. • PANDA PAD Launchpad: Create and launch tokens without coding. Enjoy automatic liquidity transfer to Raydium at $65K market cap, permanent liquidity locks, anti-dump protections (vesting + early-sell penalties), and full transparency—no presales or team allocations. Mission: To redefine DeFi on Solana by delivering speed, security, community-driven launches, and real earnings to all users.

ImePANDA

PoredakNo.1869

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.01%

Količina u optjecaju888,888,885

Maksimalna količina888,888,888

Ukupna količina888,888,885

Stopa optjecaja0.9999%

Datum izdavanja--

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena22.779949937305567,2025-07-22

Najniža cijena0.000000305912512812,2025-07-14

Javni blockchainSOL

Sektor

Društvene mreže

