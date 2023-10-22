NAVI

Atlas Navi is the first Drive to Earn navigation app that uses A.I. and the smartphone camera to avoid traffic by detecting road conditions (closures, road work, potholes), accidents, traffic in each lane, available parking spaces, police vehicles and rerouting drivers. It features licensed 3D NFT vehicles and a Drive to Earn mechanism rewarding users for each mile driven. Atlas Navi has reached 750,000 downloads on iOS and Android over the past 2 years, with over 150,000 daily active users driving over 5,000,000 MILEs per day. With mass adoption and great utility for the token, Atlas Navi is one of the fastest-growing WEB3 app, revolutionising the navigation app space with A.I. and DePin hardware devices.

ImeNAVI

PoredakNo.1461

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.14%

Količina u optjecaju161,706,684

Maksimalna količina300,000,000

Ukupna količina300,000,000

Stopa optjecaja0.539%

Datum izdavanja--

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.5365511930513228,2024-03-21

Najniža cijena0.014185779862416587,2023-10-22

Javni blockchainETH

