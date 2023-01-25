HILO

HILO is the go-to platform for users who track market trends, analyze sentiments, make predictions, swap tokens, buy, sell, and vote on key decisions. It offers a dynamic space for creating, sharing, and engaging with the community, giving access to advanced tools and leveraging the power of the oracle for data validation. In addition to analytics, HILO adds an element of entertainment with gambling features, interactive games, and Telegram bots. Whether users are testing their luck, participating in games, or utilizing the Telegram bots, HILO ensures there’s always something engaging to explore.

ImeHILO

PoredakNo.7272

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.00%

Količina u optjecaju0

Maksimalna količina150,000,000

Ukupna količina150,000,000

Stopa optjecaja0%

Datum izdavanja--

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.3723339334164111,2023-11-09

Najniža cijena0.002333833065740739,2023-01-25

Javni blockchainETH

UvodHILO is the go-to platform for users who track market trends, analyze sentiments, make predictions, swap tokens, buy, sell, and vote on key decisions. It offers a dynamic space for creating, sharing, and engaging with the community, giving access to advanced tools and leveraging the power of the oracle for data validation. In addition to analytics, HILO adds an element of entertainment with gambling features, interactive games, and Telegram bots. Whether users are testing their luck, participating in games, or utilizing the Telegram bots, HILO ensures there’s always something engaging to explore.

Sektor

Društvene mreže

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdricanje od odgovornosti: Podatke pruža cmc i ne smiju se smatrati investicijskim savjetom.