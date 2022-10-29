GHUB

The GemHUB Project (GHUB Token) is a core utility token designed for use within Poplus, a next-generation blockchain-based social platform. It aims to build a sustainable digital ecosystem driven by user participation. GHUB is used within the platform for rewarding user engagement, event participation, advertising, and content payments. Its precise, participation-based incentive structure encourages active user involvement and facilitates the onboarding of new participants into the ecosystem. Poplus serves as a Web3 communication hub connected with partners across various entertainment sectors such as gaming, broadcasting, and shopping, emphasizing real-time information sharing and transparent community management. Building on this foundation, GHUB is expanding into areas such as AI service integration, shopping linkage, and digital asset investment infrastructure, positioning itself as a key engine of intelligent platform growth. More than just a reward mechanism, GHUB is evolving into a future-oriented token model that applied social-driven user value. With a trustworthy partner network, it continues to foster the development of a sustainable Web3 ecosystem.

PoredakNo.1724

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.16%

Količina u optjecaju118,618,321

Maksimalna količina1,200,000,000

Ukupna količina1,200,000,000

Stopa optjecaja0.0988%

Datum izdavanja--

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.43901544785408864,2022-10-29

Najniža cijena0.009656749077784126,2025-06-05

Javni blockchainKLAY

Sektor

Društvene mreže

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdricanje od odgovornosti: Podatke pruža cmc i ne smiju se smatrati investicijskim savjetom.