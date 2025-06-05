CUDIS
Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.
ImeCUDIS
PoredakNo.874
Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00
Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržišni udio%
Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)14.89%
Količina u optjecaju247,500,000
Maksimalna količina1,000,000,000
Ukupna količina1,000,000,000
Stopa optjecaja0.2475%
Datum izdavanja--
Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--
Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05
Najniža cijena0.05002430866600899,2025-07-12
Javni blockchainSOL
