Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

PoredakNo.21

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio0.002%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)0.18%

Količina u optjecaju33,629,578,046.15116

Maksimalna količina100,000,000,000

Ukupna količina97,996,245,333.4095

Stopa optjecaja0.3362%

Datum izdavanja--

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Najniža cijena0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

Javni blockchainETH

