CARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.

PoredakNo.406

Tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Potpuno razrijeđena tržišna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržišni udio%

Obujam trgovanja / tržišna kapitalizacija (24-satni)4.50%

Količina u optjecaju295,209,453

Maksimalna količina0

Ukupna količina1,000,000,000

Stopa optjecaja%

Datum izdavanja--

Cijena po kojoj je imovina prvi put izdana--

Najviša vrijednost svih vremena1.3970622423614902,2024-11-02

Najniža cijena0.21776804352245696,2025-06-27

Javni blockchainBASE

