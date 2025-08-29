Solayer Staked SOL मूल्य (SSOL)
-0.06%
-1.42%
+17.85%
+17.85%
Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL) रियल-टाइम प्राइस $232.77 है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, SSOL ने $ 227.12 के कम और $ 239.88 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. SSOL की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 304.31 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 103.46 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में SSOL में -0.06%, 24 घंटों में -1.42%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में +17.85% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
Solayer Staked SOL का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 98.64M है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. SSOL की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 424.83K है, कुल आपूर्ति 424825.646981592 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 98.64M है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, Solayer Staked SOL का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -3.3751105290908 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, Solayer Staked SOL का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +46.8119324370 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, Solayer Staked SOL का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +97.3452985260 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, Solayer Staked SOL का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +65.01072943027124 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ -3.3751105290908
|-1.42%
|30 दिन
|$ +46.8119324370
|+20.11%
|60 दिन
|$ +97.3452985260
|+41.82%
|90 दिन
|$ +65.01072943027124
|+38.75%
Solayer is the dominant restaking marketplace on Solana.. We aim to empower on-chain decentralized applications (dApps) with improved network bandwidth while securing the L1 at the same time. Our goal is to provide dApps on Solana with a greater likelihood of securing block space and prioritizing transaction inclusion. sSOL is the universal liquidity layer for delegates [dApps] and LRTs on Solayer. Every unit of SOL can be perceived as a unit of blockspace lent towards dApps, securing network bandwidth and TPS. The stake delegated towards dApps, which derives an AVS SPL token, is built on top of sSOL-SOL liquidity. Similarly, LRTs are built on top of sSOL liquidity interface to generate vault strategies. There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners. There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL Holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners. Now we will go through a couple of examples on how you can put your sSOL to work in AMMs, lending protocols, perpetual exchanges, and more. Liquidity Vaults on Kamino Kamino’s liquidity vaults are an automated liquidity solution that allows users to earn yield on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to concentrated liquidity market makers (CLMMs). A vault deploys liquidity into an underlying DEX pool, consisting of 2 tokens. When you deposit into a vault, you earn fees from trading volume. In other words, if you deposit into a pool with sSOL and SOL, any token swaps that utilize that pool will incur a small cost to the swapper. As a Kamino depositor, you earn from that swap fee. Vault Capital Deposit Example Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management. Use Case: Deposit your sSOL into a Kamino vault. Your sSOL will provide liquidity to a DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Kamino automates rebalancing and compounding, maximizing your yield. Benefit: Earn yield passively while maintaining exposure to sSOL. Liquidity Provision on Orca Orca utilizes a Concentrated Liquidity Automated Market Maker (CLAMM) to enhance capital efficiency and yield for liquidity providers. By providing liquidity to Orca’s pools, users can earn yield on their crypto assets through trading fees. When you provide liquidity to an Orca pool, such as the sSOL-SOL pair, you earn fees from each token swap within that pool. This means if you deposit sSOL and SOL into the pool, any trades that occur between these tokens will generate fees, which are distributed to you as a liquidity provider. Orca automates this process, ensuring optimal capital efficiency and low slippage. LP Example Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management. Use Case: Deposit your sSOL and an equivalent amount of SOL into an Orca CLAMM pool. Your sSOL and SOL will provide liquidity to the DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Orca’s advanced CLAMM technology will ensure that your assets are utilized efficiently, maximizing your returns. Benefit: Earn yield passively from trading fees while maintaining exposure to both sSOL and SOL.
