Seedworld मूल्य (SWORLD)
-4.39%
-9.00%
-14.15%
-14.15%
Seedworld (SWORLD) रियल-टाइम प्राइस $0.00049762 है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, SWORLD ने $ 0.00049578 के कम और $ 0.00057917 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. SWORLD की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.00871045 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0.00026269 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में SWORLD में -4.39%, 24 घंटों में -9.00%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में -14.15% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
Seedworld का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 3.87M है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. SWORLD की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 7.74B है, कुल आपूर्ति 20000000000.0 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 9.99M है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, Seedworld का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, Seedworld का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.0002784989 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, Seedworld का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.0001813035 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, Seedworld का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.0000222781041184246 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|-9.00%
|30 दिन
|$ +0.0002784989
|+55.97%
|60 दिन
|$ +0.0001813035
|+36.43%
|90 दिन
|$ -0.0000222781041184246
|-4.28%
Description: Seedworld is a UGC (user-generated content) gaming platform that allows individuals to create, explore, and monetize their unique worlds and experiences. It provides easy-to-use tools for users to design games, lands, and assets, even without coding knowledge. In this ecosystem, players can craft their own economies, trade assets, and shape the future of the platform. Seedworld combines the creative freedom of user-generated content with a decentralized economy, where creators, players, and investors alike can thrive. What is the native utility of the $SWORLD Token? $SWORLD is the central token in the Seedworld ecosystem. $SWORLD can be used to purchase collections, lands and cosmetics $SWORLD is the only way to acquire Seedworld’s ingame currency Ame. Even if players use FIAT to purchase Ame, a portion of the funds is used to buyback and burn $SWORLD. $SWORLD is used for Lands and Seed Roots upgrades $SWORLD offers discounts for Battle Passes $SWORLD can be staked for rewards and to get free land & island NFTs $SWORLD can be farmed for rewards. Seedworld is focusing on several key verticals: Gaming: Providing players and creators with tools to build immersive games and experiences. User-Generated Content (UGC): Empowering players to craft and share their own assets, lands, and games. Virtual Economy: Creating an integrated economy where players can trade, monetize, and invest in NFTs and virtual goods. NFTs: Seedworld uses NFTs as the foundation for ownership of in-game assets, such as land, mounts, avatars, and items, giving creators control over their content. Cross-IP Collaboration: Offering a collaborative space where players and creators interact and co-develop experiences that can scale beyond traditional gaming. How many $SWORLD tokens are there in circulation? $SWORLD Token will launch on October 23, 2024, with a total of 2,187,422,513 tokens in circulation for a total supply of 20,000,000,000 tokens. The complete breakdown is: Tokenomics: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1F0drPCmXc_Yu4ExRj5Iybi5RoCQcD96sW951-fENyyU/edit?usp=sharing Who are the backers of $SWORLD? Seedworld is backed by the leading Web3gaming Incubator Seedify Where can I buy $SWORLD? Starting October 23rd, $SWORLD will be available for purchase on a number of leading decentralized exchanges and chains: Ethereum: Uniswap Base: Aerodrom Solana: Raydium BSC: Pancakeswap Arbitrum: Camelot Avalanche: LFJ
