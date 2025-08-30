Raven Protocol मूल्य (RAVEN)
-0.16%
+4.05%
-6.65%
-6.65%
Raven Protocol (RAVEN) रियल-टाइम प्राइस -- है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, RAVEN ने $ 0 के कम और $ 0 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. RAVEN की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.00454777 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में RAVEN में -0.16%, 24 घंटों में +4.05%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में -6.65% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
Raven Protocol का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 281.67K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. RAVEN की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 4.44B है, कुल आपूर्ति 10000000000.0 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 634.88K है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, Raven Protocol का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, Raven Protocol का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, Raven Protocol का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, Raven Protocol का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|+4.05%
|30 दिन
|$ 0
|-8.89%
|60 दिन
|$ 0
|-24.50%
|90 दिन
|$ 0
|--
Raven Protocol's specific use case is to perform AI training where speed is the key. We're taking a 1M image dataset that takes 2-3 weeks to train on AWS down to 2-3 hours on Raven. AI companies will be able to train models better and faster. Raven Protocol is creating a self-sustaining and dynamic ecosystem for: Customers who want to train their AI engines; and/or Contributors who would like to share their compute resources in the form of Computers, Smartphones, or even a server rack. Raven Tokens (RAVEN) will work as the common ground to facilitate a secure transaction that will take place inside our ecosystem. Enterprise clients who want to rent compute power will do so with RAVEN and contributors of the compute power will be rewarded in RAVEN. Raven is creating a network of compute nodes that utilize idle compute power for the purposes of AI training where speed is the key. A native token is the key to bootstrapping a nascent network. We want to incentivize and reward people all over the world to contribute their compute power to our network. Additionally, we will reward token holders for running masternodes which will be responsible for orchestrating the training of various deep neural networks. Our consensus mechanism is something we call Proof-of-Calculation. Proof-of-Calculation will be the primary guideline for the regulation and distribution of incentives to the compute nodes in the network. Following are the two prime deciders for the incentive distribution: Speed: Depending upon how fast a node can perform gradient calculations (in a neural network) and return it back to the Gradient Collector. Redundancy: The 3 fastest redundant calculation will only qualify for receiving the incentive. This will make sure that the gradients that are getting returned are genuine and of the highest quality.
MEXC दुनिया भर में 10 मिलियन से अधिक यूज़र्स का विश्वसनीय अग्रणी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एक्सचेंज है. यह सबसे व्यापक टोकन सेलेक्शन, सबसे तेज़ टोकन लिस्टिंग और मार्केट में सबसे कम ट्रेडिंग फ़ीस वाले एक्सचेंज के रूप में प्रसिद्ध है. मार्केट में टॉप टियर लिक्विडिटी और सबसे अधिक प्रतिस्पर्द्धी फ़ीस का लाभ उठाने के लिए अभी MEXC से जुड़ें!
कल, अगले सप्ताह या अगले महीने USD में Raven Protocol (RAVEN) का मूल्य कितना होगा? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 में — या अब से 10 या 20 साल बाद आपके Raven Protocol (RAVEN) ऐसेट का मूल्य क्या हो सकता है? Raven Protocol के लिए अल्पकालिक और दीर्घकालिक पूर्वानुमानों का पता लगाने के लिए हमारे प्राइस का पूर्वानुमान टूल का उपयोग करें.
अब Raven Protocol प्राइस के पूर्वानुमान की जाँच करें!
Raven Protocol (RAVEN) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझने से इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू और विकास क्षमता के बारे में गहरी जानकारी मिल सकती है. टोकनों के वितरण से लेकर आपूर्ति के प्रबंधन तक, टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र किसी प्रोजेक्ट की अर्थव्यवस्था की मूल संरचना बताता है. RAVEN टोकन के व्यापक टोकन अर्थशास्त्र के बारे में अभी जानें!
|समय (UTC+8)
|प्रकार
|जानकारी
|08-29 11:32:51
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
PYTH Surges Over 100% in 24 Hours, Possibly Driven by Upgrade to "U.S. Economic Data Infrastructure"
|08-28 18:39:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen
|08-28 16:50:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Total Stablecoin Market Cap Breaks Through $280 Billion, Setting a New All-Time High
|08-28 15:25:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Ethereum has gained 20.6% so far in August, on track to record its fourth positive August in history
|08-28 05:13:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Incremental funds continue to flow into the crypto ecosystem, with Tether and Circle minting a total of 1.25 billion dollars in stablecoins today
|08-27 15:39:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million
क्रिप्टोकरेंसी के मूल्य में मार्केट संबंधी काफ़ी जोखिम और मूल्य में उतार-चढ़ाव हो सकते हैं. आपको उन प्रोजेक्ट और प्रोडक्ट में निवेश करना चाहिए जिनसे आप परिचित हों तथा जिनमें शामिल जोखिमों को आप समझते हों. आपको अपने निवेश के अनुभव, वित्तीय स्थिति, निवेश के उद्देश्यों और जोखिम सहनशीलता पर सावधानीपूर्वक विचार करना चाहिए तथा कोई भी निवेश करने से पहले एक स्वतंत्र वित्तीय सलाहकार से परामर्श करना चाहिए. इस सामग्री को वित्तीय सलाह नहीं समझा जाना चाहिए. पिछला परफ़ॉर्मेंस को भविष्य के परफ़ॉर्मेंट का विश्वसनीय संकेत नहीं समझना चाहिए. आपके निवेश की वैल्यू घट भी सकती है और बढ़ भी सकती है. साथ ही, ऐसा भी हो सकता है कि आपको निवेश की गई राशि वापस न मिले. आप अपने निवेश संबंधी निर्णयों के लिए पूरी तरह ज़िम्मेदार हैं. MEXC आपको होने वाले किसी भी नुकसान के लिए ज़िम्मेदार नहीं है. अधिक जानकारी के लिए, कृपया हमारी उपयोग की शर्तें और जोखिम संबंधी चेतावनी देखें. कृपया यह भी ध्यान रखें कि यहाँ प्रस्तुत उपर्युक्त क्रिप्टोकरेंसी से संबंधित डेटा (जैसे इसकी वर्तमान लाइव कीमत) तीसरे पक्ष के सोर्स पर आधारित है. वे आपके समक्ष "जैसा है, उसी रूप में" के आधार पर और सिर्फ़ जानकारी के लिए प्रस्तुत किए गए हैं और ये किसी तरह का प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं करते और न ही कोई वॉरंटी देते हैं. तीसरे पक्ष की साइटों को प्रदान किए गए लिंक्स पर भी MEXC का नियंत्रण नहीं है. MEXC तीसरे पक्ष की ऐसी साइटों और उनके कॉन्टेंट की विश्वसनीयता और सटीकता के लिए ज़िम्मेदार नहीं है.