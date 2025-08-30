PlayNity मूल्य (PLY)
PlayNity (PLY) रियल-टाइम प्राइस -- है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, PLY ने $ 0 के कम और $ 0 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. PLY की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.357112 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में PLY में --, 24 घंटों में --, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में 0.00% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
PlayNity का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 18.03K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. PLY की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 96.39M है, कुल आपूर्ति 106374448.0 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 19.93K है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, PlayNity का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, PlayNity का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, PlayNity का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, PlayNity का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|--
|30 दिन
|$ 0
|-3.91%
|60 दिन
|$ 0
|-11.14%
|90 दिन
|$ 0
|--
PlayNity is approaching investors and players community on the Play2Earn growing trend in the metaverse space. Project delivers the possibility to earn from Play2Eearn games without engaging in all in-game process for investors and delivers for players the possibility to play P2E games risk-free without any capital requirement. In the area of Play2Earn, PlayNity project makes it possible for: - Players - to have a possibility to play Play2Earn games where they cannot afford to invest the required amount of money to start and maintain earnings. - Suppliers (investors) - to be able to allocate funds in the Play2Earn gaming expecting some earnings, without sacrificing time and requiring any knowledge about the detailed game mechanics and behind-the-scenes process. - Trainers who have wide knowledge in the scope of a wide variety of games - to have the possibility to train players and earn money without investment. - Managers who have experience in managing in-game NFTs and leading groups of scholars and trainers - to be able to earn even more with bigger teams. In principle, 20% of earned value will be spent on the tokens buyback and burn. It will make circulating tokens less inflationary and at some point, deflationary. 10% will be spent on the DAO maintenance costs, and the remaining 70% of the earnings is planned to be spent on the new in-game NFT purchases as well as releasing its own NFT collections to gather even higher earnings. Above numbers and treasury management policy can be adjusted to meet market conditions.
PlayNity (PLY) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझने से इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू और विकास क्षमता के बारे में गहरी जानकारी मिल सकती है. टोकनों के वितरण से लेकर आपूर्ति के प्रबंधन तक, टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र किसी प्रोजेक्ट की अर्थव्यवस्था की मूल संरचना बताता है. PLY टोकन के व्यापक टोकन अर्थशास्त्र के बारे में अभी जानें!
