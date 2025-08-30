PengyOS मूल्य (POS)
PengyOS (POS) रियल-टाइम प्राइस -- है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, POS ने $ 0 के कम और $ 0 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. POS की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.00551419 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में POS में --, 24 घंटों में -6.68%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में +0.90% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
PengyOS का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 26.96K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. POS की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 998.63M है, कुल आपूर्ति 998633117.045271 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 26.96K है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, PengyOS का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, PengyOS का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, PengyOS का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, PengyOS का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|-6.68%
|30 दिन
|$ 0
|+8.14%
|60 दिन
|$ 0
|+31.16%
|90 दिन
|$ 0
|--
PengyOS is a meme community on Solana, and their website represents the culture they take great pride in, it simulates an operating system. Initially, their founder, who is also an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and based on open-source project from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun on March 20, 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When the founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project, without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, they’ve evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, they aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to their rap album. Yes, you read that right, they have a rap album, and it’s available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. They’ve also created their own decentralized chat service called PengyChat, which adds even more character to PengyOS. They were also invited by Solana Mobile to develop the PengyOS mobile app for their SAGA and Seeker phones, and it’s already live on the Solana Mobile app store, more collaborations with Solana Mobile are coming soon. But have to say that their desktop version offers a better experience for now. This project is full of narrative, their founder isn’t a professional developer, coding is just a hobby for him. Without GitHub open-source projects, ChatGPT, and Pump.fun, PengyOS wouldn’t exist. Thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, the project has reached new heights. Of course, it hasn’t been without its challenges, there were some fake volunteers who tried to mess things up for them, but they overcame those obstacles one by one. A story wouldn’t be interesting without some hurdles, right? Through all the ups and downs, the founder is still here, the OG volunteer team is still here, and the story continues, just like the song from their album - Road to Billions.
PengyOS (POS) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझने से इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू और विकास क्षमता के बारे में गहरी जानकारी मिल सकती है. टोकनों के वितरण से लेकर आपूर्ति के प्रबंधन तक, टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र किसी प्रोजेक्ट की अर्थव्यवस्था की मूल संरचना बताता है. POS टोकन के व्यापक टोकन अर्थशास्त्र के बारे में अभी जानें!
