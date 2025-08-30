paul मूल्य (PAUL)
+16.69%
+16.69%
paul (PAUL) रियल-टाइम प्राइस -- है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, PAUL ने $ 0 के कम और $ 0 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. PAUL की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.00133318 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में PAUL में --, 24 घंटों में --, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में +16.69% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
paul का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 17.54K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. PAUL की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 999.28M है, कुल आपूर्ति 999284851.577443 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 17.54K है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, paul का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, paul का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, paul का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, paul का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|30 दिन
|$ 0
|+8.88%
|60 दिन
|$ 0
|+28.07%
|90 दिन
|$ 0
Paul Coin: The Purpose of Mocking Everything Paul Coin is designed to add a humorous twist to the serious and often complex world of digital currencies and cryptocurrency. The core philosophy of this coin is to evaluate both technological developments and societal trends from a playful perspective. 1. A Humorous Approach The most prominent feature of Paul Coin is its ability to mock everything. This indicates that Paul serves a purpose beyond just being an investment or payment tool. Paul Coin questions the seriousness of technology, finance, and even its own existence, offering a lighter perspective on these fields. In essence, Paul responds to the complexity and exaggerated expectations of the crypto world with a form of irony. 2. Fun and Creative Content Paul Coin’s goal is not only to entertain but also to encourage community engagement through creative content and campaigns. These might include humorous social media posts, ironic advertising campaigns, or Paul’s "surprise" capabilities. By doing so, Paul fosters a fun and creative community, establishing a bond among users. 3. Critique of Crypto Culture Paul Coin serves as a critique of the excessive optimism and bubbles within the crypto world. It acts as a tool to highlight the exaggerated aspects of cryptocurrency culture and market volatility. In this context, Paul mirrors the extravagant tendencies of the crypto scene, providing users with a broader perspective. 4. Community and Interaction Paul Coin reflects its humorous and creative nature through community interactions. The team behind the coin actively encourages users to participate, with Paul "speaking" in various contexts. Community events, competitions, or fun polls are ways in which Paul offers users opportunities to express themselves and engage with the coin. 5. Education and Awareness Paul Coin also aims to educate a wider audience about the crypto world and raise awareness, but does so with a humorous twist. This approach helps reach a broader audience and makes the complexities of cryptocurrency more accessible.
