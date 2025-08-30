OneLedger मूल्य (OLT)
OneLedger (OLT) रियल-टाइम प्राइस -- है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, OLT ने $ 0 के कम और $ 0 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. OLT की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.108259 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में OLT में +0.50%, 24 घंटों में +1.00%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में -19.68% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
OneLedger का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 173.84K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. OLT की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 434.60M है, कुल आपूर्ति 1000000000.0 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 400.00K है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, OneLedger का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, OneLedger का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, OneLedger का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, OneLedger का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|+1.00%
|30 दिन
|$ 0
|-50.55%
|60 दिन
|$ 0
|-75.14%
|90 दिन
|$ 0
|--
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus. The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable. The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
