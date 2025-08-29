Meana Raptor मूल्य (MRT)
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
Meana Raptor (MRT) रियल-टाइम प्राइस $0.00131239 है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, MRT ने $ 0 के कम और $ 0 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. MRT की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.01885595 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में MRT में --, 24 घंटों में --, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में 0.00% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
Meana Raptor का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 1.31M है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. MRT की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 1.00B है, कुल आपूर्ति 1000000000.0 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 1.31M है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, Meana Raptor का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, Meana Raptor का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.0004388923 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, Meana Raptor का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.0011657515 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, Meana Raptor का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|--
|30 दिन
|$ +0.0004388923
|+33.44%
|60 दिन
|$ -0.0011657515
|-88.82%
|90 दिन
|$ 0
|--
Meana Raptor ($MRT) is not just another token — it’s the heart of a unique blockchain ecosystem that fuses utility, mythology, and decentralization. Designed to deliver real-world value, Meana Raptor focuses on long-term sustainability through a combination of: Utility-Backed NFTs: Beyond art, these NFTs offer access to staking tiers, governance votes, and exclusive platform features. Staking Mechanisms: Token holders can earn passive rewards while securing the network and supporting ecosystem growth. Strategic Partnerships: By collaborating with other Web3 protocols and projects, Meana Raptor is building an interconnected future driven by value sharing. Community-Driven Development: Key decisions, features, and upgrades are governed by token holders, empowering true decentralization. Meana Raptor’s story began on an ancient golf course — a place charged with cosmic energy — where it first emerged as a symbol of balance and power. Infused with blockchain technology, it evolved into a digital entity representing trust, resilience, and the future of decentralization. This origin story isn’t just lore — it’s the foundation for an engaged, story-driven community aligned with purpose and mission. $MRT is more than just a token; it’s a digital standard for projects that blend imagination with innovation, building ecosystems that are as compelling as they are functional. As the world moves toward a decentralized, trustless economy, Meana Raptor stands at the forefront — a digital guardian ready to guide the next generation of Web3 users and creators. Join the movement. Embrace the transformation. Protect decentralization with Meana Raptor.
MEXC दुनिया भर में 10 मिलियन से अधिक यूज़र्स का विश्वसनीय अग्रणी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एक्सचेंज है. यह सबसे व्यापक टोकन सेलेक्शन, सबसे तेज़ टोकन लिस्टिंग और मार्केट में सबसे कम ट्रेडिंग फ़ीस वाले एक्सचेंज के रूप में प्रसिद्ध है. मार्केट में टॉप टियर लिक्विडिटी और सबसे अधिक प्रतिस्पर्द्धी फ़ीस का लाभ उठाने के लिए अभी MEXC से जुड़ें!
कल, अगले सप्ताह या अगले महीने USD में Meana Raptor (MRT) का मूल्य कितना होगा? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 में — या अब से 10 या 20 साल बाद आपके Meana Raptor (MRT) ऐसेट का मूल्य क्या हो सकता है? Meana Raptor के लिए अल्पकालिक और दीर्घकालिक पूर्वानुमानों का पता लगाने के लिए हमारे प्राइस का पूर्वानुमान टूल का उपयोग करें.
अब Meana Raptor प्राइस के पूर्वानुमान की जाँच करें!
Meana Raptor (MRT) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझने से इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू और विकास क्षमता के बारे में गहरी जानकारी मिल सकती है. टोकनों के वितरण से लेकर आपूर्ति के प्रबंधन तक, टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र किसी प्रोजेक्ट की अर्थव्यवस्था की मूल संरचना बताता है. MRT टोकन के व्यापक टोकन अर्थशास्त्र के बारे में अभी जानें!
|समय (UTC+8)
|प्रकार
|जानकारी
|08-28 18:39:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen
|08-28 16:50:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Total Stablecoin Market Cap Breaks Through $280 Billion, Setting a New All-Time High
|08-28 15:25:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Ethereum has gained 20.6% so far in August, on track to record its fourth positive August in history
|08-28 05:13:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Incremental funds continue to flow into the crypto ecosystem, with Tether and Circle minting a total of 1.25 billion dollars in stablecoins today
|08-27 15:39:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million
|08-25 21:14:39
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Crypto total market cap falls below $4 trillion, altcoin total market cap drops 3.58% intraday
क्रिप्टोकरेंसी के मूल्य में मार्केट संबंधी काफ़ी जोखिम और मूल्य में उतार-चढ़ाव हो सकते हैं. आपको उन प्रोजेक्ट और प्रोडक्ट में निवेश करना चाहिए जिनसे आप परिचित हों तथा जिनमें शामिल जोखिमों को आप समझते हों. आपको अपने निवेश के अनुभव, वित्तीय स्थिति, निवेश के उद्देश्यों और जोखिम सहनशीलता पर सावधानीपूर्वक विचार करना चाहिए तथा कोई भी निवेश करने से पहले एक स्वतंत्र वित्तीय सलाहकार से परामर्श करना चाहिए. इस सामग्री को वित्तीय सलाह नहीं समझा जाना चाहिए. पिछला परफ़ॉर्मेंस को भविष्य के परफ़ॉर्मेंट का विश्वसनीय संकेत नहीं समझना चाहिए. आपके निवेश की वैल्यू घट भी सकती है और बढ़ भी सकती है. साथ ही, ऐसा भी हो सकता है कि आपको निवेश की गई राशि वापस न मिले. आप अपने निवेश संबंधी निर्णयों के लिए पूरी तरह ज़िम्मेदार हैं. MEXC आपको होने वाले किसी भी नुकसान के लिए ज़िम्मेदार नहीं है. अधिक जानकारी के लिए, कृपया हमारी उपयोग की शर्तें और जोखिम संबंधी चेतावनी देखें. कृपया यह भी ध्यान रखें कि यहाँ प्रस्तुत उपर्युक्त क्रिप्टोकरेंसी से संबंधित डेटा (जैसे इसकी वर्तमान लाइव कीमत) तीसरे पक्ष के सोर्स पर आधारित है. वे आपके समक्ष "जैसा है, उसी रूप में" के आधार पर और सिर्फ़ जानकारी के लिए प्रस्तुत किए गए हैं और ये किसी तरह का प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं करते और न ही कोई वॉरंटी देते हैं. तीसरे पक्ष की साइटों को प्रदान किए गए लिंक्स पर भी MEXC का नियंत्रण नहीं है. MEXC तीसरे पक्ष की ऐसी साइटों और उनके कॉन्टेंट की विश्वसनीयता और सटीकता के लिए ज़िम्मेदार नहीं है.