Ket (KET) रियल-टाइम प्राइस $0.04596951 है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, KET ने $ 0.04567789 के कम और $ 0.04858855 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. KET की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.61664 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0.0085598 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में KET में -0.90%, 24 घंटों में -4.73%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में +18.26% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
Ket का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 45.89M है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. KET की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 1.00B है, कुल आपूर्ति 1000000000.0 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 45.89M है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, Ket का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.00228492247632059 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, Ket का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.0378489960 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, Ket का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.0402235327 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, Ket का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.4986920944501251 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ -0.00228492247632059
|-4.73%
|30 दिन
|$ -0.0378489960
|-82.33%
|60 दिन
|$ -0.0402235327
|-87.50%
|90 दिन
|$ -0.4986920944501251
|-91.55%
YellowCatDAO sets itself apart by integrating cutting-edge AI-driven trading mechanisms with a community-centered governance model. At its core, the project leverages an AI agent capable of executing trades across multiple blockchain networks, making it a pioneer in cross-chain AI trading. Unlike typical trading bots, this AI agent not only focuses on profitability but also strategically reinvests gains into the project’s treasury to ensure sustainable growth and support ongoing initiatives. One of YellowCatDAO’s standout features is its innovative ShameFi mechanic, introduced during its presale. This mechanism brings a new level of accountability to the crypto space by publicly exposing the actions of presale participants. It ensures transparency and discourages harmful practices such as early dumping by presalers, thereby fostering a fairer and more stable ecosystem. This unique approach aligns with the project’s ethos of transparency and trust, making it one of the few projects actively addressing the challenges of launch-stage tokenomics. The project also offers a real-time transparency dashboard, which allows community members to monitor key activities such as token movements, and sell-offs by major wallets. This feature empowers the community with actionable insights, helping investors make informed decisions while keeping the project’s operations in check. This level of openness is rare in the crypto space and is a testament to YellowCatDAO’s commitment to building trust within its community. Additionally, YellowCatDAO seamlessly blends entertainment with functionality by introducing elements of EntertainmentFi. Through creative community engagement, such as raffles and interactive events, the project adds a layer of fun and inclusivity to its otherwise utility-driven model. These activities not only strengthen community bonds but also contribute to the project’s treasury, creating a self-reinforcing growth cycle. YellowCatDAO’s ability to integrate transparency, innovative tokenomics, AI-driven trading, and community interaction into one cohesive ecosystem makes it a truly unique project. By addressing pain points such as presale accountability, lack of transparency, and uninspired utility, it sets a new standard for decentralized autonomous organizations. With its bold vision and practical solutions, YellowCatDAO offers a fresh perspective on how blockchain technology can be leveraged for innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment.
Ket (KET) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझने से इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू और विकास क्षमता के बारे में गहरी जानकारी मिल सकती है. टोकनों के वितरण से लेकर आपूर्ति के प्रबंधन तक, टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र किसी प्रोजेक्ट की अर्थव्यवस्था की मूल संरचना बताता है. KET टोकन के व्यापक टोकन अर्थशास्त्र के बारे में अभी जानें!
