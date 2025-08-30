Jewels Da Goat मूल्य (JEWELS)
--
--
+5.22%
+5.22%
Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) रियल-टाइम प्राइस -- है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, JEWELS ने $ 0 के कम और $ 0 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. JEWELS की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.0073292 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में JEWELS में --, 24 घंटों में --, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में +5.22% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
Jewels Da Goat का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 27.12K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. JEWELS की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 998.91M है, कुल आपूर्ति 998906956.83245 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 27.12K है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, Jewels Da Goat का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, Jewels Da Goat का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, Jewels Da Goat का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, Jewels Da Goat का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|--
|30 दिन
|$ 0
|-7.91%
|60 दिन
|$ 0
|+8.02%
|90 दिन
|$ 0
|--
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
