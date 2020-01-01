Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) जानकारी

HERMES AI: THE WORLD'S FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-BASED DIVIDEND PLATFORM & 10-FACTOR INVESTMENT ANALYSIS REVOLUTION

INTRODUCTION

A revolution is happening in the financial world. With an AI-powered analytics infrastructure, real-time blockchain dividend system, and decentralized economic model, Hermes AI offers investors both a powerful tool and a sustainable passive income channel. This platform features the world's first 10-factor AI-driven investment analysis engine and provides hybrid cross-market analytics for NASDAQ, BIST100, and crypto assets. At its core lies Hermes AI Coin — the first “equity token” that delivers instant dividends per transaction.

THE POWER OF 10 ANALYSIS FACTORS

Hermes AI offers a multidimensional approach to investing, driven 100% by AI and real-time data. The 10-factor framework includes:

Technical Momentum & Structure

Insider & Institutional Activity

Sentiment Intelligence

Volume Dynamics

Options Flow Analysis

Analyst Consensus

Fundamental Strength

Risk & Macro Context

Earnings Quality

Market Leadership & Sector Flow

These factors are sourced from major data providers (Bloomberg Terminal, Polygon, Finnhub, CoinGecko, etc.) and interpreted through GPT-4o-based AI. Each stock or token is scored through this funnel and presented to users in a clear, digestible format.

HERMES AI COIN: THE FUTURE OF PASSIVE INCOME

More than just a utility token, Hermes AI Coin is a digital equity model providing holders with instant dividends. Every transaction — whether analysis, payment, or token transfer — distributes 100% of the fee revenue back to holders.

PancakeSwap liquidity is permanently locked.

No new coins can be minted.

Smart contract ownership is renounced and wallets are secured.

A 3% transaction fee is applied and fully distributed to holders.