Hanu Yokia (HANU) जानकारी

$HANU is the first step of four in the Goji Cryptoverse that will allow for the creation of a vibrant ecosystem that sits at the foundation of a new enterprise. The Goji Crypto platform will allow businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of blockchain technology to fill the gaps in their current payment processing systems.

This project has a two sided coin. Our first and foremost is the community side. The Goji Crypto ecosystem will be driven by a diverse and highly motivated community. Similar to open-source and other collaborative projects, all innovation comes from the community itself where collaborative use actually enriches our resources.

Flipping the coin to the other side is a business orientated structure that leverages the Goji ecosystem within their Blockchain Integration for Businesses. This enables a faster and more secure information transfer between businesses by making use of blockchain's power of transparency and real-time data ledger technology.

This platform enables businesses to verify identities and reduce fraud by prioritizing the inherent safety that comes from blockchain capabilities; reducing costs, protecting consumer data, and making it easier to approve transactions quickly.

Platform Capabilities:

Business Integrations

Shared Ledger

Secure (Tamper Proof)

Identity Management

Confidential

Audit capabilities

Governance

Business Logic in Smart Contracts

Robust (Viable)