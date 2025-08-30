Galvan मूल्य (IZE)
-5.74%
-14.90%
-25.98%
-25.98%
Galvan (IZE) रियल-टाइम प्राइस -- है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, IZE ने $ 0 के कम और $ 0 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. IZE की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.00703689 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में IZE में -5.74%, 24 घंटों में -14.90%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में -25.98% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
Galvan का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 828.02K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. IZE की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 6.41B है, कुल आपूर्ति 6406868267.685435 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 828.02K है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, Galvan का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, Galvan का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, Galvan का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, Galvan का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|-14.90%
|30 दिन
|$ 0
|+27.82%
|60 दिन
|$ 0
|-45.52%
|90 दिन
|$ 0
|--
What is Galvan? Galvan is a gamified Web3 health and wellness platform founded by healthcare and blockchain experts with the mission to “galvanize” humanity to invest in wellness. This mission is being accomplished through an ecosystem that rewards you for making healthy choices, informs you about ways to care for yourself and others, and empowers you to own and control your health data. By leveraging blockchain technology and a unique Proof of Action distribution algorithm, Galvan is turning self-care into a reward-generating activity and reintroducing personal accountability. What is IZE? Put Galvan and IZE together and you get galvanize: to shock or excite someone into taking action. IZE is the native utility token of the Galvan Blockchain and incentivizes all the right actions in the ecosystem, from running a node to going on a run. IZE is used for: - Fees for processing transactions - Staking for new voting proposals - Rewarding active Node Owners - Rewarding healthy decisions in the Galvan Wellness App (coming soon) - Purchasing health and wellness products in the Galvan Marketplace (coming soon) You can get a deeper dive of IZE in Galvan’s Litepaper: https://www.galvan.health/litepaper What is the Galvan Blockchain? The Galvan Blockchain is a layer-2 of Ethereum focused specifically on empowering wellness. It is unique for three reasons: 1. The “Proof of Action” distribution algorithm that follows Swiss utility token standards 2. Scalable blockchain-rewards system for healthy actions 3. Easy participation through Node Software The long-term vision of the Galvan Blockchain is to become the foundation for health and wellness data and transactions. Imagine a world where you can store and manage a decentralized health record, earn rewards and subsidize healthcare costs through healthy actions, and participate in peer-to-peer research studies—all powered by the Galvan Blockchain.
