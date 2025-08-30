Forest Knight मूल्य (KNIGHT)
Forest Knight (KNIGHT) रियल-टाइम प्राइस $0.00853096 है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, KNIGHT ने $ 0.00839286 के कम और $ 0.00884558 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. KNIGHT की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 1.8 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0.0045756 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में KNIGHT में +0.92%, 24 घंटों में -0.75%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में -15.99% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
Forest Knight का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 512.62K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. KNIGHT की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 60.09M है, कुल आपूर्ति 100000000.0 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 853.10K है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, Forest Knight का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, Forest Knight का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.0003777176 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, Forest Knight का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.0039634524 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, Forest Knight का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.000404680871505474 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|-0.75%
|30 दिन
|$ +0.0003777176
|+4.43%
|60 दिन
|$ +0.0039634524
|+46.46%
|90 दिन
|$ +0.000404680871505474
|+4.98%
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey. During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way. If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for: Marketplace Trading Upgrading & Merging NFTs Staking in Buildings Guild Wars Bounties PVP Tournament Entries Blockchain Pet Evolution What makes Forest Knight Unique? By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight. Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars. The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams. Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
Forest Knight (KNIGHT) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझने से इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू और विकास क्षमता के बारे में गहरी जानकारी मिल सकती है. टोकनों के वितरण से लेकर आपूर्ति के प्रबंधन तक, टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र किसी प्रोजेक्ट की अर्थव्यवस्था की मूल संरचना बताता है. KNIGHT टोकन के व्यापक टोकन अर्थशास्त्र के बारे में अभी जानें!
