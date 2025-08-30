FLUFFI की अधिक जानकारी

Fluffington मूल्य (FLUFFI)

$0.00016235
इस टोकन का डेटा तीसरे पक्ष से प्राप्त होता है.
Fluffington (FLUFFI) मूल्य का लाइव चार्ट
Fluffington (FLUFFI) प्राइस की जानकारी (USD)

Fluffington (FLUFFI) रियल-टाइम प्राइस -- है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, FLUFFI ने $ 0 के कम और $ 0 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. FLUFFI की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.014254 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0 है.

अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में FLUFFI में +0.41%, 24 घंटों में +2.51%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में +8.80% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.

Fluffington (FLUFFI) मार्केट की जानकारी

Fluffington का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 162.32K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. FLUFFI की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 999.77M है, कुल आपूर्ति 999766065.391053 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 162.32K है.

Fluffington (FLUFFI) प्राइस हिस्ट्री USD

आज के दिन के दौरान, Fluffington का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, Fluffington का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, Fluffington का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, Fluffington का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.

अवधिबदलें (USD)बदलें (%)
आज$ 0+2.51%
30 दिन$ 0+33.34%
60 दिन$ 0-18.31%
90 दिन$ 0--

Fluffington (FLUFFI) क्या है

• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.

MEXC दुनिया भर में 10 मिलियन से अधिक यूज़र्स का विश्वसनीय अग्रणी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एक्सचेंज है. यह सबसे व्यापक टोकन सेलेक्शन, सबसे तेज़ टोकन लिस्टिंग और मार्केट में सबसे कम ट्रेडिंग फ़ीस वाले एक्सचेंज के रूप में प्रसिद्ध है. मार्केट में टॉप टियर लिक्विडिटी और सबसे अधिक प्रतिस्पर्द्धी फ़ीस का लाभ उठाने के लिए अभी MEXC से जुड़ें!

Fluffington प्राइस का अनुमान (USD)

कल, अगले सप्ताह या अगले महीने USD में Fluffington (FLUFFI) का मूल्य कितना होगा? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 में — या अब से 10 या 20 साल बाद आपके Fluffington (FLUFFI) ऐसेट का मूल्य क्या हो सकता है? Fluffington के लिए अल्पकालिक और दीर्घकालिक पूर्वानुमानों का पता लगाने के लिए हमारे प्राइस का पूर्वानुमान टूल का उपयोग करें.

अब Fluffington प्राइस के पूर्वानुमान की जाँच करें!

FLUFFI लोकल करेंसी में

Fluffington (FLUFFI) टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र

Fluffington (FLUFFI) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझने से इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू और विकास क्षमता के बारे में गहरी जानकारी मिल सकती है. टोकनों के वितरण से लेकर आपूर्ति के प्रबंधन तक, टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र किसी प्रोजेक्ट की अर्थव्यवस्था की मूल संरचना बताता है. FLUFFI टोकन के व्यापक टोकन अर्थशास्त्र के बारे में अभी जानें!

लोग यह भी पूछते हैं: Fluffington (FLUFFI) के बारे में अन्य प्रश्न

आज Fluffington (FLUFFI) का मूल्य कितना है?
USD में लाइव FLUFFI प्राइस 0 USD है, जो नवीनतम मार्केट डेटा के साथ रियल-टाइम में अपडेट किया गया है.
FLUFFI से USD की मौजूदा प्राइस क्या है?
FLUFFI से USD की मौजूदा प्राइस $ 0 है. सटीक टोकन कन्वर्ज़न के लिए MEXC कनवर्टर देखें.
Fluffington का मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन क्या है?
FLUFFI के लिए मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 162.32K USD है. मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन = मौजूदा प्राइस × मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि. यह टोकन की कुल मार्केट वैल्यू और रैंकिंग को इंगित करता है.
FLUFFI की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि क्या है?
FLUFFI की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 999.77M USD है.
FLUFFI की सर्वकालिक उच्चतम (ATH) प्राइस क्या थी?
FLUFFI ने 0.014254 USD की ATH प्राइस हासिल की.
FLUFFI का अब तक का न्यूनतम (ATL) प्राइस क्या था?
FLUFFI ने 0 USD की ATL प्राइस देखी.
FLUFFI का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम क्या है?
FLUFFI के लिए लाइव 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- USD है.
क्या FLUFFI इस वर्ष और अधिक बढ़ेगा?
मार्केट की स्थितियों और प्रोजेक्ट विकास के आधार पर इस वर्ष FLUFFI इस वर्ष और अधिक बढ़ सकता है. अधिक गहन विश्लेषण के लिए FLUFFI का प्राइस का अनुमान देखें.
अस्वीकरण

क्रिप्टोकरेंसी के मूल्य में मार्केट संबंधी काफ़ी जोखिम और मूल्य में उतार-चढ़ाव हो सकते हैं. आपको उन प्रोजेक्ट और प्रोडक्ट में निवेश करना चाहिए जिनसे आप परिचित हों तथा जिनमें शामिल जोखिमों को आप समझते हों. आपको अपने निवेश के अनुभव, वित्तीय स्थिति, निवेश के उद्देश्यों और जोखिम सहनशीलता पर सावधानीपूर्वक विचार करना चाहिए तथा कोई भी निवेश करने से पहले एक स्वतंत्र वित्तीय सलाहकार से परामर्श करना चाहिए. इस सामग्री को वित्तीय सलाह नहीं समझा जाना चाहिए. पिछला परफ़ॉर्मेंस को भविष्य के परफ़ॉर्मेंट का विश्वसनीय संकेत नहीं समझना चाहिए. आपके निवेश की वैल्यू घट भी सकती है और बढ़ भी सकती है. साथ ही, ऐसा भी हो सकता है कि आपको निवेश की गई राशि वापस न मिले. आप अपने निवेश संबंधी निर्णयों के लिए पूरी तरह ज़िम्मेदार हैं. MEXC आपको होने वाले किसी भी नुकसान के लिए ज़िम्मेदार नहीं है. अधिक जानकारी के लिए, कृपया हमारी उपयोग की शर्तें और जोखिम संबंधी चेतावनी देखें. कृपया यह भी ध्यान रखें कि यहाँ प्रस्तुत उपर्युक्त क्रिप्टोकरेंसी से संबंधित डेटा (जैसे इसकी वर्तमान लाइव कीमत) तीसरे पक्ष के सोर्स पर आधारित है. वे आपके समक्ष "जैसा है, उसी रूप में" के आधार पर और सिर्फ़ जानकारी के लिए प्रस्तुत किए गए हैं और ये किसी तरह का प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं करते और न ही कोई वॉरंटी देते हैं. तीसरे पक्ष की साइटों को प्रदान किए गए लिंक्स पर भी MEXC का नियंत्रण नहीं है. MEXC तीसरे पक्ष की ऐसी साइटों और उनके कॉन्टेंट की विश्वसनीयता और सटीकता के लिए ज़िम्मेदार नहीं है.