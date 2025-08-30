eosDAC मूल्य (EOSDAC)
eosDAC (EOSDAC) रियल-टाइम प्राइस -- है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, EOSDAC ने $ 0 के कम और $ 0 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. EOSDAC की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.273916 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में EOSDAC में --, 24 घंटों में -0.60%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में -0.67% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
eosDAC का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 109.18K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. EOSDAC की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 961.92M है, कुल आपूर्ति 1200000000.0 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 136.20K है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, eosDAC का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, eosDAC का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, eosDAC का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, eosDAC का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|-0.60%
|30 दिन
|$ 0
|-1.21%
|60 दिन
|$ 0
|-2.91%
|90 दिन
|$ 0
|--
EosDAC is currently an ERC-20 standard token on the Ethereum blockchain. Once the EOS platform launches, the ERC20 token contract will be frozen and the ledger will be transferred over to EOS through a process, defined by the launch team, that will be described on the eosDAC website and social media channels. BlockMaker Ltd has created a total token supply for eosDAC of 1,200,000,000. These tokens represent the community members of eosDAC, who will own and control the DAC (Decentralised Autonomous Community) once it is launched on the EOS blockchain in June 2018. EosDAC will seek to have it’s tokens listed on a number of major cryptocurrency exchanges. 75% of eosDAC tokens (900,000,000) have been allocated for an airdrop to EOS token holders. All EOS token holders holding over 100 tokens* at the end of Day 300 of the EOS crowdsale (April 15th 2018, 01:00:00 UTC) will receive 1 eosDAC token for each EOS token that they hold, these tokens will be transferred directly into their Ethereum (ERC20 compatible) wallet. The actual airdrop will be made as soon as possible after this date and after we have run necessary tests and checks. All Ethereum accounts that have 100 or more EOS tokens in them at the snapshot on the 15th April will automatically receive the airdrop. Any accounts with less than 100 tokens will not automatically receive the airdrop but will be eligible (until 15th May 2018) to apply using eosdac.io/airdrop. While eosDAC will now include Crypto Exchange wallets in the airdrop, you will need to contact your exchange directly to check that they will distribute the eosDAC tokens to an eosDAC wallet under your control. If your exchange is not prepared to do this you would need to withdraw your EOS tokens to an exchange that does support the eosDAC airdrop, or better still to an ethereum address for which you have the private key. Most exchanges will support airdrop distributions as long as they receive enough customers requesting them to.
