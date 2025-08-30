BountyKinds YU मूल्य (YU)
-0.18%
-2.33%
-7.20%
-7.20%
BountyKinds YU (YU) रियल-टाइम प्राइस $0.525065 है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, YU ने $ 0.523087 के कम और $ 0.538539 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. YU की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 2.45 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0.325832 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में YU में -0.18%, 24 घंटों में -2.33%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में -7.20% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
BountyKinds YU का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 0.00 है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. YU की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 0.00 है, कुल आपूर्ति 50965609.21734188 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 26.77M है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, BountyKinds YU का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.0125466694101599 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, BountyKinds YU का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.0151796291 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, BountyKinds YU का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.0860186686 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, BountyKinds YU का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.0684753485908218 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ -0.0125466694101599
|-2.33%
|30 दिन
|$ +0.0151796291
|+2.89%
|60 दिन
|$ +0.0860186686
|+16.38%
|90 दिन
|$ +0.0684753485908218
|+15.00%
◆ What is the project about? The game itself will consist of multiple game genres such as all-time classics like board games, map adventure games, fan-favorites such as role-playing games (RPG) or in-demand games such as first-person shooting (FPS) games or battle royale MOBA games. These games and its areas will be determined by both you, the players and us developers, heavily putting emphasis on the “Play-to-Earn” aspect and “Co-production” aspects of the game. ◆ What makes your project unique? The BountyKinds universe is going to be dictated by this unique achievement system where all contributions to the game would be quantified and scaled to a number. This number will decide the intricate reward values that come with playing the game. The goal of BountyKinds lie in bringing gamers from various cultures together, regardless of whether they are in the real world or the metaverse. To have players aim for their highest achievable values in the hopes of creating a game with world building that affects even our real world in a positive way. ◆ What’s next for your project? With each phase, we will add new games to the world of Bountykinds. Game players will be able to be more strategic about which games they play and how they raise NFTs to fight in them. The special NFTs that will be dropped as rewards each season will be the voting rights for this in-game DAO, allowing players to make their own voices heard in the development of the game. ◆ What can your token be used for? The YU token is a BOUNTYKINDS utility token. YU tokens are used as YU points in the game as a 1:1 exchange ratio. YU point can be used as in-game currency to purchase NFTs or to scholarship NFTs. YU point will be distributed daily as a reward to players for every percentage of in-game points earned in BountyKinds.
MEXC दुनिया भर में 10 मिलियन से अधिक यूज़र्स का विश्वसनीय अग्रणी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एक्सचेंज है. यह सबसे व्यापक टोकन सेलेक्शन, सबसे तेज़ टोकन लिस्टिंग और मार्केट में सबसे कम ट्रेडिंग फ़ीस वाले एक्सचेंज के रूप में प्रसिद्ध है. मार्केट में टॉप टियर लिक्विडिटी और सबसे अधिक प्रतिस्पर्द्धी फ़ीस का लाभ उठाने के लिए अभी MEXC से जुड़ें!
कल, अगले सप्ताह या अगले महीने USD में BountyKinds YU (YU) का मूल्य कितना होगा? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 में — या अब से 10 या 20 साल बाद आपके BountyKinds YU (YU) ऐसेट का मूल्य क्या हो सकता है? BountyKinds YU के लिए अल्पकालिक और दीर्घकालिक पूर्वानुमानों का पता लगाने के लिए हमारे प्राइस का पूर्वानुमान टूल का उपयोग करें.
अब BountyKinds YU प्राइस के पूर्वानुमान की जाँच करें!
BountyKinds YU (YU) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझने से इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू और विकास क्षमता के बारे में गहरी जानकारी मिल सकती है. टोकनों के वितरण से लेकर आपूर्ति के प्रबंधन तक, टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र किसी प्रोजेक्ट की अर्थव्यवस्था की मूल संरचना बताता है. YU टोकन के व्यापक टोकन अर्थशास्त्र के बारे में अभी जानें!
|समय (UTC+8)
|प्रकार
|जानकारी
|08-29 11:32:51
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
PYTH Surges Over 100% in 24 Hours, Possibly Driven by Upgrade to "U.S. Economic Data Infrastructure"
|08-28 18:39:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen
|08-28 16:50:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Total Stablecoin Market Cap Breaks Through $280 Billion, Setting a New All-Time High
|08-28 15:25:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Ethereum has gained 20.6% so far in August, on track to record its fourth positive August in history
|08-28 05:13:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Incremental funds continue to flow into the crypto ecosystem, with Tether and Circle minting a total of 1.25 billion dollars in stablecoins today
|08-27 15:39:00
|इंडस्ट्री संबंधी ताज़ा जानकारी
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million
क्रिप्टोकरेंसी के मूल्य में मार्केट संबंधी काफ़ी जोखिम और मूल्य में उतार-चढ़ाव हो सकते हैं. आपको उन प्रोजेक्ट और प्रोडक्ट में निवेश करना चाहिए जिनसे आप परिचित हों तथा जिनमें शामिल जोखिमों को आप समझते हों. आपको अपने निवेश के अनुभव, वित्तीय स्थिति, निवेश के उद्देश्यों और जोखिम सहनशीलता पर सावधानीपूर्वक विचार करना चाहिए तथा कोई भी निवेश करने से पहले एक स्वतंत्र वित्तीय सलाहकार से परामर्श करना चाहिए. इस सामग्री को वित्तीय सलाह नहीं समझा जाना चाहिए. पिछला परफ़ॉर्मेंस को भविष्य के परफ़ॉर्मेंट का विश्वसनीय संकेत नहीं समझना चाहिए. आपके निवेश की वैल्यू घट भी सकती है और बढ़ भी सकती है. साथ ही, ऐसा भी हो सकता है कि आपको निवेश की गई राशि वापस न मिले. आप अपने निवेश संबंधी निर्णयों के लिए पूरी तरह ज़िम्मेदार हैं. MEXC आपको होने वाले किसी भी नुकसान के लिए ज़िम्मेदार नहीं है. अधिक जानकारी के लिए, कृपया हमारी उपयोग की शर्तें और जोखिम संबंधी चेतावनी देखें. कृपया यह भी ध्यान रखें कि यहाँ प्रस्तुत उपर्युक्त क्रिप्टोकरेंसी से संबंधित डेटा (जैसे इसकी वर्तमान लाइव कीमत) तीसरे पक्ष के सोर्स पर आधारित है. वे आपके समक्ष "जैसा है, उसी रूप में" के आधार पर और सिर्फ़ जानकारी के लिए प्रस्तुत किए गए हैं और ये किसी तरह का प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं करते और न ही कोई वॉरंटी देते हैं. तीसरे पक्ष की साइटों को प्रदान किए गए लिंक्स पर भी MEXC का नियंत्रण नहीं है. MEXC तीसरे पक्ष की ऐसी साइटों और उनके कॉन्टेंट की विश्वसनीयता और सटीकता के लिए ज़िम्मेदार नहीं है.