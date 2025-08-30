BluffCat मूल्य (BLUFF)
BluffCat (BLUFF) रियल-टाइम प्राइस $0.00002621 है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, BLUFF ने $ 0.0000261 के कम और $ 0.0000277 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. BLUFF की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.00049376 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0.0000261 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में BLUFF में +0.08%, 24 घंटों में -5.36%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में -29.94% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
BluffCat का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 26.21K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. BLUFF की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 999.95M है, कुल आपूर्ति 999949956.713196 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 26.21K है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, BluffCat का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, BluffCat का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.0000046832 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, BluffCat का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.0000161090 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, BluffCat का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ -0.00004920782773342999 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|-5.36%
|30 दिन
|$ -0.0000046832
|-17.86%
|60 दिन
|$ -0.0000161090
|-61.46%
|90 दिन
|$ -0.00004920782773342999
|-65.24%
Bluffcat, the memecoin designed to provide access to secure and exclusive poker games.Using an Established Poker Platform To launch our project, we are leveraging an existing, widely-used, and secure poker platform. This allows us to offer our first games while we develop our own infrastructure. Token Launch & Distribution The launch of our token will be conducted with full transparency regarding its distribution, ensuring the stability of the project and building investor confidence. Community Development & Awareness Our efforts will focus on building a strong community and raising awareness of the project through communication campaigns. Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, along with basic marketing efforts to support the project launch. Phase 2: Platform Expansion & Development (Q1 2025) Development of Our Own Poker Platform We will begin the development of our own poker platform, including design, user experience (UX), and secure blockchain integration. A dedicated technical team will be assembled to create a unique experience for players. Community-Based Features Engage users to gather feedback and design features that meet player expectations. Beta Testing Phase Launching a beta version of the platform to a select group from the community to test features, gather feedback, and optimize the platform before the official launch. Phase 3: Official Launch of BluffCat Poker (Q2-Q3 2025) Full Platform Launch After the testing phase, the full launch of our poker platform will include complete integration of crypto transactions. We will offer poker games, tournaments, and a rewards system to incentivize players. Token Utilization Tokens can be used for game fees, tournaments, and rewards, increasing their value for users and investors. Strategic Partnerships Establish partnerships with other crypto projects and events to broaden the audience and strengthen the ecosystem. Phase 4: Diversification & New Game Formats (Q4 2025) Exclusive Tournaments & Special Events Launch of unique tournaments and special events to attract players of all levels and promote our platform more broadly. AI Optimization for Enhanced Gameplay Utilize artificial intelligence to improve gameplay fluidity, security, and overall player experience, optimizing the gaming conditions. Social Features Integrating social features like live chat, private clubs, and leaderboards to strengthen community engagement. Phase 5: Long-Term Vision (2026 and Beyond) BluffCat Ecosystem Continuously enhancing the poker platform with new features, social elements, and integration with other gaming ecosystems.
BluffCat (BLUFF) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझने से इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू और विकास क्षमता के बारे में गहरी जानकारी मिल सकती है. टोकनों के वितरण से लेकर आपूर्ति के प्रबंधन तक, टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र किसी प्रोजेक्ट की अर्थव्यवस्था की मूल संरचना बताता है. BLUFF टोकन के व्यापक टोकन अर्थशास्त्र के बारे में अभी जानें!
