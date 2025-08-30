BeFaster Holder Token मूल्य (BFHT)
BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) रियल-टाइम प्राइस $0.00313756 है. पिछले 24 घंटों में, BFHT ने $ 0.00311297 के कम और $ 0.00321625 के ज़्यादा स्तर के बीच ट्रेड किया, जो सक्रिय मार्केट अस्थिरता को दर्शाता है. BFHT की सर्वकालिक ज़्यादा प्राइस $ 0.03788546 है, जबकि इसकी सर्वकालिक कम प्राइस $ 0 है.
अल्पकालिक प्रदर्शन के संदर्भ में, पिछले एक घंटे में BFHT में -0.32%, 24 घंटों में -1.31%, तथा पिछले 7 दिनों में -2.68% का बदलाव हुआ है. यह आपको MEXC पर नवीनतम प्राइस ट्रेंड्स और मार्केट गतिशीलता का त्वरित संक्षिप्त विवरण प्रदान करता है.
BeFaster Holder Token का मौजूदा मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन $ 934.06K है, तथा 24 घंटे का ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम -- है. BFHT की मार्केट में उपलब्ध राशि 297.70M है, कुल आपूर्ति 297702612.0 है. इसका पूरी तरह डायल्यूट होने पर मूल्य-निर्धारण (FDV) $ 934.06K है.
आज के दिन के दौरान, BeFaster Holder Token का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ 0 था.
पिछले 30 दिनों में, BeFaster Holder Token का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.0007018389 था.
पिछले 60 दिनों में, BeFaster Holder Token का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.0000698803 था.
पिछले 90 दिनों में, BeFaster Holder Token का USD में मूल्य बदलाव $ +0.0004605131803795 था.
|अवधि
|बदलें (USD)
|बदलें (%)
|आज
|$ 0
|-1.31%
|30 दिन
|$ +0.0007018389
|+22.37%
|60 दिन
|$ +0.0000698803
|+2.23%
|90 दिन
|$ +0.0004605131803795
|+17.20%
BeFaster.fit is a decentralised fitness and lifestyle application that connects the sports world with the crypto world. The stated goal is to increase general crypto-positivity and to get the world's population moving and reward them for it. The sports app is designed as a game and offers a single-player mode where users can increase their own performance and health. In addition, it also offers a multiplayer mode where competitions with other users are possible in dual and multiple variants. The multiplayer mode is possible both in the national currencies and in cryptocurrency. However, the use of a cryptocurrency in challenges or tournaments is more lucrative for the user. In a simple and playful way, BeFaster.fit motivates its users to engage with the crypto world and thus be prepared for the future. BeFaster.fit has implemented two BEP-20 tokens. The PAID (Personal activity internal distribution) is the InApp token and the BFHT (BeFasterHoldertoken), which is considered as an investor token. According to the BeFaster.fit protocol, all BFHT holders can stake their BFHT and participate in the Staking Pool distribution. 50% of the companies revenue are transferred to the Staking Pool and distributed to the staked BFHT on a daily or monthly basis, depending on the source of revenue. Long term stakers receive additional Staking Rewards. Following the BeFaster.fit Multi Currency Option, each holder can decide in which cryptocurrency they would like to receive their personal payout. The distribution can be made in BFHT or other major coins. The name BeFaster.fit describes the principle of the Dapp. The algorhytms developed especially for the app, the anti-cheating and the self-learning mechanisms put the fairness and equality of sporting performance in the foreground. The DApp is available to the public since 14. August 2022.
BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) के टोकन के अर्थशास्त्र को समझने से इसकी दीर्घकालिक वैल्यू और विकास क्षमता के बारे में गहरी जानकारी मिल सकती है. टोकनों के वितरण से लेकर आपूर्ति के प्रबंधन तक, टोकन का अर्थशास्त्र किसी प्रोजेक्ट की अर्थव्यवस्था की मूल संरचना बताता है. BFHT टोकन के व्यापक टोकन अर्थशास्त्र के बारे में अभी जानें!
